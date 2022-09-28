Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Hector Perez-Valencia, 43, of 905 S. B St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Perez-Valencia was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Frank Taylor, 38, of 2304 S.E. Jayel Terrace No. 3 in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Taylor was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jane Chauvin, 40, of 2109 Common Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Chauvin was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Chase Mills, 32, of 2401 S.W. Huntwick Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with internet stalking of a child. Mills was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Sulphur Springs

• Tommy Stowe, 40, of 400 Spring St. in Sulphur Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with rape and domestic battering. Stowe was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.