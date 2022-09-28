FOOTBALL

Schedules affected by Ian

Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached. Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton. Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the major storm, the Gamecocks didn't want to wait to make a decision regarding their game against South Carolina State. Those schools will now play Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled and at least a day before Ian reaches the area. Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday. No. 23 Florida State and 22nd-ranked Wake Forest, meanwhile, are "closely monitoring" the storm while expecting to play as planned in Tallahassee. The storm is expected to hit the state's southwest coast today. It tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocated their football operations to the Miami area Tuesday in preparation for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. So far, there has been no change for the game, which is scheduled for Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Boise State QB to transfer

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL. Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility remaining. Boise State Coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday that Taylen Green will be the starting quarterback for Friday's game against San Diego State. Bachmeier has played in 29 career games at Boise State and had started all four games this season for the Broncos. But he had seen some of his playing time taken by Green. Bachmeier was just 13 of 34 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' loss to UTEP last Friday.

GOLF

Mickelson requests removal

Phil Mickelson, the driving force among PGA Tour players in the rival LIV Golf series, and three other players asked a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players -- Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones -- and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August. The trial is not scheduled to begin until January 2024. Mickelson's decision was not a surprise. He had said two weeks ago to SI.com that he no longer needed to be involved in the lawsuit now that LIV Golf has joined as a plaintiff. LIV Golf already suffered one setback in court when U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied a temporary restraining order that sought to allow LIV Golf players to compete in the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason.

SOCCER

U.S. men draw with Saudis

The United States ended its World Cup tuneup matches in unimpressive fashion, playing a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that saw oft-injured Gio Reyna come off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness. Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted U.S. lineup after missing Friday's 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan with an unspecified injury, among four changes by Coach Gregg Berhalter. The U.S. open the World Cup against Wales on Nov. 21, then face England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29 in Qatar.

BASKETBALL

U.S. women win in rout

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Chelsea Gray added 16 and the United States women routed Bosnia and Herzegovina 121-59 on Tuesday in Sydney to break the team record for consecutive wins at the World Cup. The victory was the 27th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven't lost since the 2006 semifinals against Russia. The U.S. won 26 in a row from 1994-2006 leading up to that game. The Americans (5-0) won their pool games by an average of 46.2 points and never trailed in any. Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead Bosnia and Herzegovina (0-5).