100 years ago

Sept. 28, 1922

PARAGOULD -- John Meade, Ed Thompson and C. R. Tabor were arrested Saturday by Sheriff Charles Stepp and Constable James Hyde, on warrants charging them with "rolling bones" in the vicinity of Hasty's factory. They were arraigned before Justice Charles Grooms, and each was fined $15 and the costs, representing a total assessment of $37.10 for each. A charge of transporting liquor was lodged against Tabor, and he was fined $100 and the costs.

50 years ago

Sept. 28, 1972

• The Arkansas Civil Defense Association voted unanimously Saturday to accept as its 1972-73 project the goal of extending survival warning messages beyond the county and city levels. Association president Bill S. Hudley said that, due to the limited range of the warning messages, "people not watching television or listening to the radio continue their activities without any knowledge of the impending danger and have no time for protective reaction in the event of a disaster of which they could have been warned." ...The ACDA decided to request all assistance from the state, regional and national offices of the Civil Defense, in the form of funding, guidance, survey and planning.

25 years ago

Sept. 28, 1997

JASPER -- The late Gene Rush set a goal when he was about 6 years old. He wanted to rebuild Arkansas's wild game populations. ... Look at Arkansas' status today with deer, bear and wild turkey, and the results of Rush's efforts are indelible. Rush is one of three Arkansans who will be inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame on Friday. ... Rush was a key player in the deer restoration that began in the late 1930s, then he was a leader in the restoration of turkeys in the 1940s, '50s and '60s. Bringing bear back to Arkansas may have been Rush's high-water mark. He developed the idea, sold it, then led the hands-on work, including arduous trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario to trap and bring bears to the Ozarks. Today, Arkansas' bear program has been hailed as the nation's best rebuilding of a large animal population. ... A wildlife management area on the Buffalo River in north Arkansas carries Rush's name.

10 years ago

Sept. 28, 2012

• The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed initiated act to legalize the medical use of marijuana is sufficient to appear on Arkansas' Nov. 6 ballot. ... If voters approve the measure, Arkansas will be the first state in the South to legalize medical use of the drug. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical use of marijuana, although possession of the drug is still a federal crime in every state. A group opposing the measure, the Coalition to Preserve Arkansas Values, filed a lawsuit challenging the measure's fitness to be on the ballot... Justice Karen Baker wrote the opinion. No justices dissented. In the Supreme Court the case is Cox v. Martin. ... Gov. Mike Beebe reiterated Thursday that he won't vote for the measure, adding that he has a "gut feeling" voters won't support it either.