Police responded to an active shooter at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood on Wednesday morning.

The Sherwood Police Department confirmed that there was an active shooter in a post on their Facebook page shortly before 11:15 a.m.

Police initially reported the activity in a Twitter post at 10:20 a.m. Authorities asked residents to avoid the area.

There is a heavy police response in the area.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters are headed to the scene.