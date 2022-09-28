Professional Bull Riders to “Unleash The Beast” March 3-4 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena

The Professional Bull Riders “Unleash The Beast” tour will take over North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena for the “PBR North Little Rock Invitational,” 7:45 p.m. March 3 and 6:45 p.m. March 4.

Nearly three dozen of the top bull riders will vie for points toward the 2023 PBR World Championship and a share in the total prize money of nearly $300 million.

Tickets — $19-$109 plus service charges in advance, $5 higher day of show — go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com. ”Elite Seat” packages, $300 and up, are available.