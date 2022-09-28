Quilt society meets at Stuttgart church

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met Sept. 14 at the fellowship hall of Stuttgart First Christian Church with six members present.

The leader opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day: "May your cuts be true, your seams straight, your blocks be square and may your seam ripper rust from neglect," according to a news release.

The August minutes and treasurer's report were given. Birthday greetings were extended to two quilters. Everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to the leader and a member provided birthday cupcakes.

The leader reported that she delivered eight blanket slipcovers to Easter Seals.

During Show and Share:

A quilter had some bibs she made for Easter Seals.

A member showed her macrame wall hanging she made last weekend at her church retreat in Mississippi.

A member passed around a book on trade quilts.

It was proposed and approved that the club have its Oct. 12 meeting at Jackie's Deli in Roe. The group will meet at the church at 9:45 a.m. to carpool.

After the business session, the members had a lunch discussion of past adventures and future ones.

During the afternoon, a member worked on burp pads for Easter Seals. Another member sewed several tote bags for the Christmas boxes and also skirts for little girls, and another worked on her crocheted afghan.