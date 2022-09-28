Smith selected as CFO at Windstream Holdings

Drew Smith has been named chief financial officer and treasurer, effective immediately, of Little Rock-based Windstream Holdings Inc.

Smith replaces Bob Gunderman, who has served as CFO for 14 years.

"Drew Smith is an accomplished leader who has served in a variety of financial, capital markets and operational roles with the company," said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream. "He will lead our efforts to continue to invest in our strategic growth areas to drive improvements in operating results."

In his new role as CFO, Smith is responsible for overseeing Windstream's accounting, finance, capital planning, tax, procurement, audit, investor relations and treasury teams.

He previously served as executive vice president of financial planning and treasurer in charge of financial forecasting and planning, treasury and capital market functions and debt management as well business development.