VOLLEYBALL

UCA grabs road win at UALR

Central Arkansas narrowly edged the University of Arkansas-Little Rock in the third and fourth sets Tuesday night at the Jack Stephens Center, giving the Sugar Bears a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23) victory in Little Rock.

Alexis Stumbough posted a season-high 19 kills for the visitors, including the final point in the fourth set.

UCA (8-7) closed the first set on a 6-1 run after things were tied at 19-19, but UALR (3-12) leveled the match with 25-23 second-set win. The Trojans' 18 team blocks were the most in program history since 2018 -- led by a career-high 10 from Zanobia Willis.

On the night, UALR committed 10 service errors and the Sugar Bears outkilled the Trojans 64-42.

CROSS COUNTRY

SEC honor for UA's Cochran

Mia Cochran of the University of Arkansas was named SEC Freshman of the Week after she finished 24th in a field of 223 runners at the the Oklahoma State Jamboree on Saturday. Cochran ran the hilly, 6,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 54.5 seconds.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

UALR men finish second in Illinois

Jansen Smith's 5-under par 205 was good for the second runner-up finish of his University of Arkansas-Little Rock career, as he and sophomore Matteo Cristoni powered the Trojans to a tie for second place at the Windon Memorial Classic at t in Skokie, Ill.

UALR's 7-over 847 put the Trojans nine shots behind winner and host Northwestern.

Smith, as an individual, finished one shot out of first place, and his score of 205 is tied for the fifth-lowest 54-hole total in school history. Cristoni -- who tied for fourth at 2-under par 208 -- has registered back-to-back top-five finishes after ending the Olympic Club Intercollegiate in a tie for third earlier this month.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

ASU women in 14th place

The Arkansas State women's golf team carded a 25-over 313 in the second round and is in 14th place ahead of the final round of the Johnie Imes Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo.

Lipscomb holds the lead at 4-over 580, with host Missouri second at 8-over 584. The Red Wolves totaled 306 (18 over) in the first round and 313 (25 over) in the second.

Olivia Schmidt posted the low round of the day with a 4-over 76. Schmidt has totaled 151 (7 over) for the tournament and is tied for 29th individually. Charlotte Menager (12 over) and Morgan Beaulieu (12 over) are tied for 56th, and Casey Sommer (16 over) and Kayla Burke (16 over) are tied for 71st.

TENNIS

UA pair advance in ITF event

The University of Arkansas has two players competing in the ITF Hilton Head 15K main draw today.

Arkansas senior Kelly Keller and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso won their singles matches in the Round of 32 to advance to the main draw at the ITF Hilton Head 15K in Hilton Head, S.C.

Keller, who was selected as a wild card in the main draw, defeated the other wild card, Madison Hill, 6-0, 6-2.

Gomez-Alonso, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, defeated Georgia's Mai Nirundorm 6-2, 6-4.

In doubles, Keller and Gomez paired up for the first time in the Round of 16 main draw. The duo defeated Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Danailova and Ellasyn DeFord 6-1, 6-2.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services