Super Quiz: Four-Letter Book Titles

1. About romantic misunderstandings, by Jane Austen (1815). The title character's surname is Woodhouse.

2. A science fiction novel by Frank Herbert (1965). Set in the distant future on the desert planet Arrakis.

3. A novel by Peter Benchley (1974). A story about a great white shark.

4. A historical novel by Toni Morrison (1992). The second part of a trilogy that began with "Beloved."

5. A psychological horror novel by Stephen King (1981). About a rabid Saint Bernard.

6. Also known as "The Sheep-Pig," by Dick King-Smith (1995). A children's book about a pig on a sheep farm.

7. The 10th novel by Toni Morrison (2012). Concerning an Black American veteran of the Korean War.

8. A romance novel by Danielle Steel (1987). About a Russian countess escaping the Russian Revolution.

9. A horror novel by Stephen King (2006). Involves the effects of a broadcast over a global cell network.

ANSWERS:

1. "Emma"

2. "Dune"

3. "Jaws"

4. "Jazz"

5. "Cujo"

6. "Babe"

7. "Home"

8. "Zoya"

9. "Cell"