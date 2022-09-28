UAFS Women’s Golf goes back-to-back with win at Shootout at Estrella

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – University of Arkansas – Fort Smith held on to its round one lead to hold off Cal State San Marcos by one stroke for its second win of the season Tuesday at the RJGA Shootout at Estrella.

UAFS has now won each of its first two tournaments to start the season. The Lions shot 291 in round one and 297 in round two to finish with a 588 (+12) while San Marcos finished with a 589 (+13).

Sydney Williams earned All-Tournament team honors by placing second with a 141 (-3). Williams followed up a first round 69 (-3) with an even par 72 in round two. Williams led all players in par three scoring at two-under and had a team-high seven birdies for the Lions.

Sidney Stramel finished in a tie for fifth after carding a 145 (+1). Stramel finished with six birdies as she shot even par 72 in round one and a one-over 73 in round two. She shot two-under on par-4s for the tournament.

Simone Campise and Masie Liddell were tied after round one and remained that way as they finished tied for 22nd. Both followed up first round 75s with second round 76s to shoot 151 (+7). Campise registered five birdies and Liddell four.

Marvelyn Kartika would finish tied for 57th after rounds of 79 and 81 to card a 160 (+16). Kartika, Liddell and Stramel all had 24 pars over the two days.

Rachel Hicks finished tied for 67th with a 164 (+20) playing as an individual.

UAFS will look for its third win of the season when it next plays in the West Regional Preview on October 3-4 at the Golf Club of Dallas in Dallas, Texas.