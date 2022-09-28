Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Maddox Lassiter

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Warren's Maddox Lassiter. (Courtesy of Robert Camp)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Warren’s Maddox Lassiter. 

Class: 2023 

Position: Athlete 

Size: 6-4, 235 pounds, 

Stats: In four games, 4 receptions for 45 yards, 226 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 223 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, defensively, 61 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 1 sack and 2 QB hurries 

Offers: several offers including UCA

Interest: Arkansas, Memphis and others 

Coach Bo Hembree: 

"He’s physical, he can do a lot of things. He plays fullback, tight end, quarterback on offense. He can split out and play wide out. He played Mike linebacker as a sophomore. He’s played Will linebacker the last two years. He’s our leader. He can do so much. He punts for us.”



