UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Maddox Lassiter

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Warren’s Maddox Lassiter.

Class: 2023

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-4, 235 pounds,

Stats: In four games, 4 receptions for 45 yards, 226 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 223 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, defensively, 61 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 1 sack and 2 QB hurries

Offers: several offers including UCA

Interest: Arkansas, Memphis and others

Coach Bo Hembree:

"He’s physical, he can do a lot of things. He plays fullback, tight end, quarterback on offense. He can split out and play wide out. He played Mike linebacker as a sophomore. He’s played Will linebacker the last two years. He’s our leader. He can do so much. He punts for us.”







