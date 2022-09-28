"Shall we play a game?"

--WOPR

Higher-ups in the United States military like to say they have two jobs: 1. Go to war. 2. Prepare to go to war. History shows that the more a nation does in that second job, the less it's likely to have to do in the first.

War games can be entertaining. (Look at what your kids are doing on their computers tonight.) And can be utterly frightening. Especially when real-life military experts face off across the table and calculate how the Americans might operate under certain scenarios. How much manpower would it take--and how much would we lose--in defending NATO, or Japan, or South Korea . . . .

Or Taiwan?

Some outfit called the Center for Strategic and International Studies in D.C. has been gaming scenarios in which Red China invades free China--that is, Taiwan. If the ChiComs do commit forces, can the United States hold them off?

The center's reply: Yes, but.

Yes, the American military can keep Taiwan free from Beijing control. But you wouldn't believe the cost.

The full report from the center isn't expected until later this year, but the initial reports from insiders indicate that the Americans have enough firepower to keep the Chinese military in the Strait of Taiwan, with the loss of life and aircraft not seen since the Second World Catastrophe.

"In all except the most pessimistic scenarios, the United States and Taiwan can succeed in maintaining an autonomous Taiwan and preventing the Chinese from occupying the island," said Mark Cancian, a former Marine colonel and leader of the war game team. "However, this comes at a high cost, even in the most probable scenarios, and the cost gets higher in the pessimistic scenarios."

How high could the costs get? It depends. Will the Red Chinese make enough noise beforehand to allow American forces to stage in Taiwan early? What else is happening in the world at the time? Will the American president delay sending troops for any number of reasons?

Depending on how fast the Americans can react, and what Beijing does in the first few days, those defending Taiwan (including the Taiwanese themselves) could lose 400 aircraft. Or 900.

The Americans could lose one aircraft carrier. Maybe two.

And there will be thousands of deaths on all sides. (Just one American aircraft carrier has about 5,000 people on it.)

In these particular war games, unlike previous ones, the "players" weren't allowed the option of using nuclear weapons. The storyline was played out only with conventional forces. And everybody knows that in a war between mainland China and the United States, such a scenario is no guarantee.

In the 1983 movie "War Games," the computer WOPR played out a massive global war between major powers. And came to this conclusion: "The only winning move is not to play."

It doesn't take a computer to figure that out.