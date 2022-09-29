$50,000 raised for Smith after mom, sister killed

A GoFundMe page for an Alcorn State University football player and his brother, whose mother and sister were killed in a head-on collision following Saturday’s game against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, has raised more than $50,000 as of Wednesday.

Kamille H. Smith, 43, and Kirstin A. Lucas, 16, of Cleveland, Miss., were traveling home from the game in Lorman, Miss., when they were involved in a collision with Thomas Williams Jr. 39, and Thomas K. Williams, 17, of Jackson, north of Vicksburg on U.S. 61. All four people died in the wreck.

Smith’s son, Tyler Smith, 20, is a defensive lineman for Alcorn who played during the 2019 and spring 2021 seasons at UAPB. According to the GoFundMe page, he was initiated into the Tau Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity at UAPB.

At Alcorn, Smith is starting as a walk-on or one who does not receive an athletic scholarship to participate with the team. Tyler’s brother, Kobi Smith, 19, attends Mississippi Delta Community College, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Right now the brothers need a peace of mind as they begin their journey to healing,” the page reads. “As current college students, trying to plan a proper burial for their family is a tough task to ask these two young men. We as Tyler’s brothers/friends ask that you donate anything to help Tyler and Kobi during this time.”

“We want Tyler and Kobi to focus on school as much as they can and hopefully we can help them out financially so they won’t have to worry about how to pay for school, burial expenses and to ensure they will be able to make it through life without their mom and sister.”

As of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 892 donors to the drive, which has raised $50,205. All proceeds will go to the Smith brothers, the page concluded.

For further details or to donate, visit gofundme.com, and search “Tyler & Kobi Smith’s Recovery Expenses.”