The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 28, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-229. James S. Branscum and Colette R. Branscum v. John Nelson and Whitney Butts, from Perry County Circuit Court. Reversed on direct appeal and remanded with instructions; affirmed on cross-appeal. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-92. Jodi Bobbitt v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-22-163. Sheila King v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-19-764. Ronald E. Dana and Linda D. Dana v. Diamante Members Club, Inc; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-19-767. Phillip Woodward and Katherine Woodward v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-19-769. Mark Dana and Diana Dana v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-167. Shavonna Ford v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-439. Charles Stepp v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-20-305. Stroud Production, LLC v. J-Lu Ltd. Co.; J-Roc Ltd. Co.; Ploutos, LLC; Sagely Investments, LLC; Kevin Schmidt; and Monica Schmidt, from Miller County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered. Harrison, C.J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs without opinion.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-22-66. Shawn Harness v. State of Arkansas, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-19-765. Al Faigin and N.G. Faigin v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-19-766. John Brunner and Carolyn Brunner v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-427. Robert Jeffries v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-51. Darrell James Brown, M.D. v. Crossett Health Foundation d/b/a Ashley County Medical Center, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-528. Paul Reesnes v. Bridget Reesnes, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part and reversed in part and remanded on direct appeal and cross-appeal. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-318. Farm Credit Services of America, FCA v. Simmons Bank; Walter Keith Lockley; Walter Keith Lockley, Jr; Walter Lockley Partnership; Lockley & Sons, Inc.; Walter Lockley & Sons; G.L. Morris Farms Limited Partnership; Wilson Family Limited Partnership; Deere & Company; Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, f/k/a Helena Chemical Company; Greenway Equipment, Inc.; John Doe Defendants Nos. 1–10; and Jane Doe Defendants Nos. 1–10, from Cross County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-317. Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, f/k/a Helena Chemical Company v. Simmons Bank; Walter Keith Lockley; Walter Keith Lockley, Jr; Walter Lockley Partnership; Lockley & Sons, Inc.; Walter Lockley & Sons; G.L. Morris Farms Limited Partnership; Wilson Family Limited Partnership; Deere & Company; Farm Credit Services of America, FCA; Greenway Equipment, Inc.; John Doe Defendants Nos. 1–10; and Jane Doe Defendants Nos. 1–10, from Cross County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-22-119. Brandy Huggins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-21-486. Gary Chambers v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-19-768. Jerry Ann Winters v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-19-770. George Hunter and Joan Hunter v. Diamante Members Club, Inc.; and Diamante, a Private Membership Golf Club, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.