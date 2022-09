Ola, circa 1908: "That 'X' is the Avenue Hotel where I stayed the first night I came," and "Harkey's store where we trade." When Postmaster J.M. Harkey was asked to submit three possible names for the new Yell County town in 1880, he offered as one his oldest daughter's name, Ola, and it was accepted.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203