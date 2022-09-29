ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Beijing Guitar Duo in concert at Arkansas Tech





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: Guitar duo

The Beijing Guitar Duo — Meng Su and Yameng Wang — performs at 7:30 p.m. today in Arkansas Tech University's Witherspoon Auditorium, 407 W. Q St., Russellville. The program includes two sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti, "Valses Poeticos" by Enrique Granados, "Five Bagatelles" by William Walton, "Mazurka Apasionada" and "Contemplacion" by Agustin Barrios Mangore, "Nina Hua" by Chen Yi and "Tango Suite" by Astor Piazzolla. Admission is free. The concert is part of the 2022 John and Trudy Watson Classical Guitar Series. Call (479) 968-0368 or visit atu.edu/music.

THEATER: 'Proof' in Jonesboro

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "Proof" by David Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at Stage Too, 330 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Presenter is New Horizon. Tickets are $20. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'Wait Until Dark'

The Ozark Arts Council and The Theatre Co. of the Ozarks stage "Wait Until Dark" by Frederick Knott, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theater, 115 W. Rush Ave., Harrison. Tickets are $12, $10 students and senior citizens, $8 children in advance, $3 extra at the door. Call (870) 391-3504 or visit TheLyric.org.

ART: Conway ArtsFest

Conway Alliance for the Arts will hold its 16th Conway ArtsFest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Avenue Park, 573 Fifth Ave., Conway. The theme of this year's festival is Unity Through Art and will include hands-on art activities; performances and workshops from local schools and arts organizations, including the Conway Elementary Schools Choir, a chamber ensemble from the Conway Public Schools Orchestra, Funk Fusion Dance Company, the cast of Red Curtain Theatre's production of "James and the Giant Peach," an instrument petting zoo with members of the Conway Symphony Orchestra, the Light Switch Company and a hip hop dance class taught by Stage Door Dance Arts; public art demonstrations; and food provided by Conway Kiwanis. Admission is free. Visit conwayarts.org/artsfest.

In conjunction with the festival, the sixth annual "Neighbors, an Art Show," 6-9 p.m. Sunday at The Brick Room, 1020 Front St., Conway, will feature work of area artists, music and entertainment and local food trucks. Admission is free; it's family-friendly and open to the public.

AUDITIONS: Royal 'Carol'

Benton's Royal Players will hold open-call, all-ages auditions for "A Christmas Carol The Musical" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens, based on Charles Dickens' Christmas classic), 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11 in Love Auditorium, Bryant High School, 200 N.W. Fourth St., Bryant. Prepare a song and take sheet music for the accompanist or auditioners can use their own karaoke tracks. Tom Crone directs; the music director is Jessica Tilley and the choreographer is Gabby Stewart. Production dates are Dec. 1-4 and 8-11. Email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

ETC.: 'Magic Screams'

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, East Grand Avenue (U.S. 70) in Hot Springs, offers family fun by day and fright by night for "Magic Screams," noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. Activities include a Trick or Treat Trail, Pumpkin Patch and Fright Flix Movie Trail; throughout the park, find inflatables, roaming characters, haunted games, photo opportunities and contests, including Cata-Punkin@The Pond (a giant catapult for chunking pumpkins), Bumpin' Carz 2.0, the Undead Cemetery and Magic Farms Hay Maze. New for 2022: the Wasteland Haunted House, "an imagined apocalyptic, forbidden zone where government secrets and failed attempts at highly-classified military operations and human experimentation have led to an abandoned community of violent, haunting souls," according to a news release. New shows on the Fun Zone Stage include Wicked Fire and Slash Dance, an interactive dance party. Admission is $39.99 plus tax at the gate, $34.99 plus tax online for anyone 4 and older. Visit MagicSprings.com/magicscreams.php.

Yoga festival

The second annual Little Rock Yoga Festival, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, features more than 20 yoga, discussion and meditation class options, including some classes co-taught together by yoga studio owners and teachers; access to local artisan vendors; food trucks; two sound baths; and a guided hike. Full-day admission is $75, $80 day-of; half-day (noon-5 p.m.) admission is $60, $65 day-of. That doesn't include lodging and food. The festival takes place rain or shine and with the possibility that available parking may fill up, the organizers are suggesting carpooling or alternate transportation. Visit lryogafestival.com.



