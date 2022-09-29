Carin Schoppmeyer: October calendar filled with fundraisers

OCTOBER

Wiener Takes All Corgi and Wiener Dog Races

NWA Corgi and Bella Vista Animal Shelter

1 9 a.m.-4 p.m. -- The 17th annual Wiener Takes All Corgi and Dachshund Races will be held at Glasgow Softball Complex in Bella Vista and benefit NWA Corgi and Bella Vista Animal Shelter. The race will be preceded by a procession led by the King and Queen of the Corgis, to be determined by most donations raised by the Corgi's team.

Registration fee at the event will be $25. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 855-6020.

Autumn Gala

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

6 5:30-9 p.m. -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will play host to the nonprofit organization's Autumn Gala on the Great Lawn of the garden in Fayetteville. The casual attire outdoor event will feature live jazz music by the Ben Harris Quartet, a chef-prepared New Orleans-themed dinner and Hurricane cocktails. Activities will include a wine pull, 50/50 raffle and other games of chance.

Live and silent auction items include a white gold and diamond pendant from Underwood's Fine Jewelers, an all-inclusive trip to the Masters and packages supporting local businesses.

"The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is celebrating 15 years of being open to the public at this event. So, this year's honorary chairs are those who have volunteered at the garden since the beginning. The garden would not be able to function without its volunteers. Just this year alone, volunteers have worked 8,500-plus hours in various roles at the garden, including in admissions, education, special events, hospitality and horticulture," organizers say.

The rain-or-shine gala is for guests 21 and older. Tickets are available at bgozarks.org/autumngala. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The Little Black Dress Dinner Party

Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas

6 6-9 p.m. -- Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas will hold The Little Black Dress Dinner Party at Record in Bentonville. The evening will feature fare from Table 29 and a silent auction. Tickets are $200 or tables for 10 are available for $1,900. Kath McLay, Sam's Club CEO, will serve as honorary chairwoman of the fundraiser, which will feature a cocktail hour, dinner, live and silent auctions and a program. Information: Tracy Lieberman at programs@dressforsuccessnwa.org or (479) 877-6910.

NWA Finest & Wine Opener

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northwest Arkansas

6 & 7 6-11 p.m. -- The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northwest Arkansas will combine Northwest Arkansas Finest and Wine Opener into one two-day celebration. Organizers say: "The celebration will begin with golf on Thursday and Friday including four shotgun starts, great food, libations and games. Friday evening will be a party like no other with wine tasting, cocktails, beer and food tastings from the area's top restaurants and caterers. Festivities will include celebrating our Finest Honorees, entertainment, exciting live auction, and an incredible weeklong online silent auction."

Golf will be played at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers, and registration for a team of four is $2,000. Tickets for the cocktail attire Wine Opener at Heroncrest Event Center in Springdale are $125. Information: Diane Byram at (479) 799-3206 or dbyram@cff.org; Christy Jobe at (479) 633-1508 or cjobe@cff.org.

CF Outdoor Invitational

Mercy Adult Cystic Fibrosis Clinic

6-8 -- The CF Outdoor Invitational to benefit Mercy Adult Cystic Fibrosis Clinic will be held at Spring Valley Rod and Gun Club in Gravette. Organizers say the three day-event will include two days of guided fly fishing and clay shooting competition. "You'll also enjoy auctions and delicious food at the most unique fishing and shooting event Northwest Arkansas has to offer." Information: (479) 338-2990 or nwa_mercy_foundation@mercy.net.

Mobil 1 Fall Classic

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

7 9 a.m.-noon -- The Mobil 1 Fall Classic to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will be played at TopGolf in Rogers.

"Join us for a unique fundraising event at TopGolf, engaging golfers and non-golfers alike to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Benton County. Guests will have an opportunity to engage in TopGolf tournament play in groups of three or more and enjoy a delicious breakfast bar," organizers say. Information: bgcbentoncounty.org.

Havana Nights

Get Real: A Program of Fort Smith Children's Shelter

7 6:30 p.m.-midnight -- Havana Nights benefit for Get Real: A Program of Fort Smith Children's Emergency Shelter will be held at The Bakery District. Organizers say the evening will include Cuban cuisine, a cigar lounge, bourbon tasting and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $175 or $800 for a reserved high-top table for four or $1,500 for a table for eight. Information: (479) 242-5771 or fschildrensshelter.org/havana-nights-form.

Golftoberfest

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

8-23 -- Golftoberfest to benefit Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will be held at Gator Golf in Fayetteville and Golf Mountain in Lowell.

Organizers say: "This two-week event gives you the opportunity to go play at a safe, socially distanced time of your choosing." Golfer registration is $20, and corporate sponsorships are available. Information: Steven Hinds at (479) 254-8550, ext. 103, or steven@spsfnwa.org.

More Than Pink Walk

Susan G. Komen

8 7 a.m. -- The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will be held at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. The event will open at 7 a.m., an opening ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. Information: Komen.org/ozarkwalk.

Strut Your Mutt

Best Friends Animal Society

8 9 a.m.-noon -- The Best Friends Animal Society's Strut Your Mutt at Osage Park in Bentonville will help support Northwest Arkansas animal rescue organizations. "The event brings together communities to raise money to save the lives of homeless pets," organizers say. "Participants can choose to support and raise funds for Best Friends or their favorite local participating animal welfare organization."

The event will include a group dog walk and a "fun-filled festival where four- and two-legged participants of all ages can enjoy a smooch your pooch photo booth, food trucks, raffles, music, contests and more." This year's fundraising goal is $50,000. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Registration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Information: strutyourmutt.org.

Fall Harvest Celebration

Cobblestone Farms

8 6-9:30 p.m. -- Cobblestone Farms will play host to its annual Fall Harvest Celebration at The Berry Farm in Bentonville. "In addition to celebrating another year of providing fresh, nutritious food to our neighbors facing hunger, there will be a silent auction, a farm-to-table dinner prepared by Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, local drinks, live music and dancing. Come join us as we celebrate this year and invest together as a community for next year," organizers say. Tickets are $75. Information: (479) 718-6624 or cobblestonefarms.org.

An Evening With Sinatra

Western Arkansas Ballet

8 6 p.m. -- An Evening With Sinatra to benefit Western Arkansas Ballet will be held at Arts on Main in Van Buren. The performance will feature original choreography performed to the music of Frank Sinatra and other "Rat Pack" entertainers. Tickets for the adults-only fundraiser are $80 and include a reception and dinner. Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org

Kiss a Pig: Breakfast at Tusk-any's

American Diabetes Association

8 6 p.m. -- The 20th annual Kiss a Pig Gala Breakfast at Tusk-any's fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association will feature special entertainment from Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. The event at the Rogers Convention Center will also include dinner, live and silent auctions and a chance for fundraising candidates to kiss a pig, the first source of insulin for people with diabetes. Tables for the black-tie event are available for $4,000 or $6,000. Information: (479) 464-4121 or diabetes.org/20thkissapig.

A Round for the Kids

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

12 2-5 p.m. -- A Round for the Kids to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter will be played at TopGolf in Rogers. Teams and sponsorships are available. Information: Elisabeth Ward at (479) 795-2417, ext. 350, or eward@nwacs.org.

Courage Awards Luncheon

Peace at Home Family Shelter

13 11 a.m. -- Peace at Home Family Shelter will observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month with their annual Courage Awards luncheon at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The 2022 Courage Award "honors the memory of beloved community member, Candy Clark. Candy spent her life advocating for the safety of animals and survivors of domestic violence. Her legacy will continue through the spirit of the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary, a new project to keep survivors and their pets together and safe," organizers say.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary. Admission is free, but registration is required. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 442-9811 or eterry@peaceathomeshelter.com.

Kickball 4 the Kids

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

14 -- Kickball 4 the Kids will be played at Memorial Park in Bentonville and benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Information: (479) 795-2417 ext. 350 or eward@nwacs.org.

Suits & Sneakers '94

American Cancer Society

14 -- The Northwest Arkansas Suits & Sneakers '94 benefit for the American Cancer Society will be held at the Fayetteville Town Center. Proceeds from the evening will go toward pediatric cancer research. Danyelle and Eric Musselman, Arkansas Razorback men's head basketball coach, are gala chairmen, and honorary chairman is Earvin Young, Sam's Club vice president club support people. This year's theme is 1994 and hearkens back to the year the Arkansas Razorbacks won the NCAA basketball national championships. Information: Catherine Tapp at (501) 258-2287 or catherine.tapp@cancer.org.

Winetopia

Restore Humanity

14 7-10 p.m. -- Winetopia, the annual wine tasting to benefit Restore Humanity, will be at Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm in Fayetteville. The evening will include wine, craft beer, bourbon and food tasting, a silent auction and a wine toss. Tickets for the business-casual attire event are $75. Information: (479) 841-2841 or www.restorehumanity.org.

Jewels of Giving

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

15 6-11 p.m. -- The Jewels of Giving Gala to benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will be at the Rogers Convention Center. Tickets are $125. Information: (479) 872-8774 ext. 307 or kim.daniels@nwafoodbank.org.

NWA Challenge for Hope Oktoberfest Pickleball

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter

14 & 15 -- The inaugural Northwest Arkansas Challenge for Hope Oktoberfest Pickleball for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter will consist of Cocktails and Clinics on Oct. 14 and Oktoberfest Pickleball on Oct. 15 at Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell. Information: shannon.hudson@matrixclub.com.

Mountains & Mimosas Train Brunch

Downtown Springdale

16 11 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Downtown Springdale will celebrate fall in the Ozarks with the Mountains and Mimosas Train Brunch on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. The brunch on the train will be a multi-course, farm-to-table meal.

"Local historian and fourth-generation native Steve Unger along with famed broadcaster and humorist John Philpot will delight with stories as you window gaze at the scenic views of the Ozark hills," organizers say.

Tickets are $100 per person and include the excursion on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad to Winslow and back, meal and drinks. Train excursion is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limited seating. Riders should be 12 and older. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/406272300387.

Eureka Springs School of the Arts

Mad Hatter Ball: Out of the Rabbit Hole

21 -- The Mad Hatter Ball: Out of the Rabbit Hole to benefit the Eureka Springs School of the Arts returns to the 1886 Crescent Hotel. Organizers say the 20th annual event will be an "in-person celebration in the Crystal Ballroom after two years 'down the rabbit hole' of virtual events." The evening will include dinner, dancing, a silent auction and a hat contest. Hats are required. Information: (479) 253-5384 or essa-art.org.

Art of Hospice

Circle of Life

21 6:30 p.m. -- Art of Hospice to benefit Circle of Life hospice will be held in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The evening will feature a multi-course dinner with wine pairings and special guest performer Rory Feek. Organizers say: "All funds raised through Art of Hospice will support our programs such as Meals that Matter, Charity Care and our Center for Grief. These essential programs impact more than 8,000 people who will be served by Circle of Life this year." Tickets for the black-tie-encouraged benefit are $250. Information: (479) 872-3327 of khorrell@nwacircleoflife.org.

Sips on the River

Arts on Main

22 5-9 p.m., VIP 4 p.m. -- Arts On Main will be the beneficiary of the Sips on the River premium wine and spirits tasting event presented by Royal Entertainment Events in partnership with Royal Kingdom PR Agency. Organizers say guests will enjoy "various spirit infused-foods and desserts, learn the history of their favorite wines, spirits and beers, and be able to take part in a variety of activities including an exclusive wine and spirit tasting and enjoy great music and dancing." Tickets for general admission are $79, and VIP tickets are $129. Information: (479) 474-7767 or artsonmainvb.com/events.

Homecoming Gala: Retro Vibes Kickin' It Old School

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

22 6:30 p.m. -- Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life's Homecoming Gala: Retro Vibes Kickin' It Old School will be held at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The 1980s-themed event will include dinner, dancing, speaker, silent auction, raffle, music and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. Tickets are $100, and tables for 10 are available for $950. Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 986-9960 or kayla@kendrickfincher.org.

Fresh StART: Casino Royale

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter

22 6 p.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter benefit, Fresh StART: Casino Royale presented by Mars will be held at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Bentonville. Organizers say: "We hope you can join us for a night of honoring the courage of our clients and raising money to support the programs of the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter." Jason Fremstad, Walmart vice president, adult beverages, and Seth O'Malley, Walmart vice president, snacks, will serve as honorary co-chairmen of the fundraiser.

The evening will include casino game tables featuring poker, blackjack, roulette and craps. Tickets include game chips, and "winnings" may be entered for raffles.

Tickets are $75 for general admission or $125 for VIP admission and include game chips, complimentary drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres and silent auction. Information: (479) 246-9999 or info@nwaws.org.

Aim for Advocacy TopGolf

Restoration Village

23 1 p.m. -- Restoration Village will hold Aim for Advocacy at TopGolf in Rogers. Information: rylee@restorationvillage.net.

Benefit Concert

No Stomach for Cancer

29 2-8 p.m. -- The inaugural No Stomach for Cancer benefit concert will be at the Fayetteville Town Center. Organizers say there will be a large silent auction, tables reserved for sponsors, local food, and live performances from Kelsey Lamb, Green Acres Band, Ted Hammig & the Campaign, and Gavin Sumrall. Tickets are $20 and limited and will include food and access to all performances. Information: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1029146f-7c82-4c74-8a9e-c92807be0efa.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Jason Evans of Rogers sends a pitch on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, during the eighth annual Kickball 4 the Kids tournament at Memorial Park in Bentonville. The event which featured 43 teams raises funds for the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.



NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Dachshunds race in a heat on Saturday Sept. 24, 2016 during the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's 10th annual 'Wiener Takes All' Dachshund Races at Loch Lamond Park in Bella Vista.



Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN 10-21-06 Bowie, a 140 pound Great Dane, sniffs Forest, a small Blue Heeler and Terrier mix, during the Strut Your Mutt dog day at the Riverfront Amphitheater. Animal adoption agencies and pet owners participated in the event benefiting Friends of the Little Rock Animal Shelter.

