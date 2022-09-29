Community briefs

Grace Episcopal sets Blessing of Animals

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. The ceremony honors the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi. Grace has hosted this event for more than 25 years, according to a news release.

Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets. Refreshments will be served to people and pets. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers.

Donations/gifts of dog and cat food will be accepted to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

Mt. Nebo sets breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer Event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive.

This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean “BJ” Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink.

“Join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection,” according to a news release.

The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8.

Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Completed registration forms may be emailed to mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Payments, registration forms and donations may also be mailed to Mt. Nebo, P.O. Box 2252, Pine Bluff, AR 71613.

Participants may register and donate Oct. 22 and receive T-shirts later. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

New Community plans breast cancer brunch

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Burns.

Under the theme Fancy Hats & Pearls, the event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors.

“If you are a breast cancer survivor and attending, please let us know. The deadline to have your name turned in is Oct. 11,” a spokesman said.

Tickets to the brunch are $25 and available by contacting Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937.