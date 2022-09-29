Conway teen faces attempted capital murder charge for shopping center shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting at a Conway shopping mall, police said.

Nas’Juan East, who is from Conway, faces an attempted capital murder charge after being wanted by authorities, according to a Facebook post from Conway Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the shooting at the Conway Commons shopping center, 310 Elsinger Blvd., and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment and was released, according to the post.

The North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Department assisted with the arrest.

An online inmate roster from the Faulker County jail indicated East remained in custody as of Thursday morning.