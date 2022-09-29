MUSIC: DiFranco kicks off tour with solo show in NLR

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco starts her new tour with a solo show in North Little Rock on Friday.

"It's really exciting because I don't do it that much anymore, just stand and deliver without my rhythm section," she says from her home in New Orleans. "I'm looking forward to it. It makes the connection with the audience that much more intense."

DiFranco has released more than 20 albums, all on her own Righteous Babe label, and her most recent studio LP, "Revolutionary Love," came out in 2021. Fans at Friday's concert can expect to hear songs from across her impressive career.

"I have, like, 22 albums now, so it's cool that I have so many songs and Ani's to draw from," she says with a chuckle. "I like to change it up."

DiFranco's career has taken her from tiny clubs to stadiums, and she has maintained her independence all along, sidestepping the mainstream record industry from the start with Righteous Babe and following her own musical muse.

In July at lithub.com, author Elisa Albert's essay, "Where's the Respect for Ani DiFranco?," demanded more attention to DiFranco's impact and influence, calling her "... the greatest living folksinger of the post-Dylan era" before adding "and the only reason most people don't give much of a crap is because she is a woman."

"Ani embodied the idea that you could resist what was proscribed for you in any given context," Albert wrote, "and you could have unpopular or idiosyncratic or wildly unheard-of perspectives, and you could share them. And dance and growl and stomp and bounce and shout and giggle all the while."

DiFranco calls the essay "amazing."

■ ■ ■

Lately, the singer has been delving into her past. "Living in Clip," the landmark live, double album that was the gateway for many fans to DiFranco's powerful, fiercely independent hybrid of folk, punk, jazz, hip-hop and rock, turned 25 this year. A newly mastered version was reissued Sept. 23 and is available on record, CD and streaming.

"It's a really sweet moment for me and checking in with the journey, as anniversaries beg you to do," she says. "I think it was through that record that a lot of people first connected with my songs. It almost feels like they first came out on that record."

The remastering work for "Living in Clip" as well as revisiting her earlier work has brought back memories of time in the studio and band mates.

"Part of the process for me has been the 'This Is Your Life' kind of thing that is happening for me now. I've been digitizing a lot of my old master tapes ... what that means is that I've been seriously looking back, reliving old recording sessions, listening to the bands and the dynamic ... it's been a real reckoning."

The 52-year-old DiFranco released her memoir, "No Walls and the Recurring Dream," in 2019, in which she recounted her life of leaving her Buffalo, N.Y., home in her teens, releasing her first album at 18, building her career as a musician, running her record label and becoming a respected activist and feminist.

"The book was very much all 20 records in a pile," she laughs. "I'm sort of known for getting naked in my songs and my writing, but the book was just another level. I felt like I cut myself open ... it was also interesting for me; having written hundreds of songs, prose writing was a whole other bag of doughnuts."

And now DiFranco, a mother of two, has written a children's book, "The Knowing," which was illustrated by Julia Mathew and will be published by Penguin Kids on March 7, 2023.

"I had to write in a whole new way once again. My songwriting leans heavily into cliche, double-entendre and connotation, lots of cultural references, which is meaningless to a child — gloriously so."

