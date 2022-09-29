FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring University Theatre, Art Night Out at Crystal Bridges

Today

Book Sale -- All day today through Saturday, Springdale Public Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Admission is free. springdalelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Monarch Popup -- Learn more about the endangered Monarch butterfly, its habitat, and its yearly pit stop in NWA, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. https://fb.me/e/211FYgQDk.

House Plant Swap -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Broadway In Bentonville -- 7 p.m. today and Friday, Thaden School in Bentonville. $40. www.eventbrite.com/e/broadway-in-bentonville-tickets-410978717407

"The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic" -- 7 p.m. today and Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

"The Music Man" -- A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. today through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Friday

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Night Out -- "Hamilton!," 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get performance tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"This B*tch: Esta Sangre Quiero" -- By M.F.A. playwright Adrienne Dawes, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Oct. 5-9, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uarkartstickets.com.

"Murder on the Orient Express" -- Presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Oct. 7-8; with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 8, Berry Performing Arts Center on the John Brown University campus in Siloam Springs. $7-$16. www.jbu.edu/tickets.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Momandpop, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Craft an origami bag, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"Lifted" -- An acrobatics performance by female-led, UK-based Mimbre, noon & 4 p.m. Oct. 1 & 4 p.m. Oct. 2, The Momentary in Bentonville. $5-$15. themomentary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month -- With SoNA Beyond's Duo Capriccioso and salsa band Son Sin Gnero, 3 p.m., outdoors at Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"The Taming of the Shrew" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Fun -- Art for all, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artists As Changemakers -- With David M. Rubenstein, 2 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

