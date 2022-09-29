Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know: Arkansas LB target Brian Huff

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:34 a.m.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and linebacker Brian Huff

Arkansas linebacker target Brian Huff is expected to visit Fayetteville for the Alabama game on Saturday. 

Huff, 6-3, 228 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Memphis and Arkansas State. He visited the Razorbacks for the South Carolina game then traveled to Missouri the following week. 

He recorded 72 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles last season. He was named to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.

Nickname: Tay

Favorite thing about playing LB: I get to hit, and I’m the captain of the defense 

Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is: A really chill and cool guy 

Funniest football moment: Running over my little league coach

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball 

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room 

Must-watch TV:  Don’t really watch TV, but I watch Destroying on YouTube 

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love 

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: When people are rude for no reason, and bullying 

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James 

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s. It’s quick and easy. 

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Probably pizza, because there are so many options 

I will never ever eat: Oysters 

Favorite junk food: Chips 

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy Bears 

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squid

Your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii 

I’m terrified of: Snakes 

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a jet ski at the lake 

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I want to know what’s going to happen. 

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs. I think cats are weird.

Do you think aliens exist: No

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tik Tok:  Snapchat

Best advice I’ve received: Never give up on your dream 

Role model and why: My grandfather. He is a really good man and I aspire to be like him.

Three words to describe me: Reserved, diligent, vigorous

