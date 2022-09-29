Get to know: Arkansas LB target Brian Huff

Arkansas linebacker target Brian Huff is expected to visit Fayetteville for the Alabama game on Saturday.

Huff, 6-3, 228 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Memphis and Arkansas State. He visited the Razorbacks for the South Carolina game then traveled to Missouri the following week.

He recorded 72 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles last season. He was named to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.

Nickname: Tay

Favorite thing about playing LB: I get to hit, and I’m the captain of the defense

Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is: A really chill and cool guy

Funniest football moment: Running over my little league coach

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

Must-watch TV: Don’t really watch TV, but I watch Destroying on YouTube

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: When people are rude for no reason, and bullying

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s. It’s quick and easy.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Probably pizza, because there are so many options

I will never ever eat: Oysters

Favorite junk food: Chips

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy Bears

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squid

Your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a jet ski at the lake

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I want to know what’s going to happen.

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs. I think cats are weird.

Do you think aliens exist: No

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tik Tok: Snapchat

Best advice I’ve received: Never give up on your dream

Role model and why: My grandfather. He is a really good man and I aspire to be like him.

Three words to describe me: Reserved, diligent, vigorous