Get to know: Arkansas LB target Brian Huff

Arkansas linebacker target Brian Huff is expected to visit Fayetteville for the Alabama game on Saturday.
Huff, 6-3, 228 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Memphis and Arkansas State. He visited the Razorbacks for the South Carolina game then traveled to Missouri the following week.
He recorded 72 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles last season. He was named to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team.
Nickname: Tay
Favorite thing about playing LB: I get to hit, and I’m the captain of the defense
Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is: A really chill and cool guy
Funniest football moment: Running over my little league coach
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room
Must-watch TV: Don’t really watch TV, but I watch Destroying on YouTube
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: When people are rude for no reason, and bullying
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: McDonald’s. It’s quick and easy.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Probably pizza, because there are so many options
I will never ever eat: Oysters
Favorite junk food: Chips
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy Bears
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squid
Your all-time celebrity crush: Madelyn Cline
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: On a jet ski at the lake
Love or hate horror movies and why: Love. I want to know what’s going to happen.
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs. I think cats are weird.
Do you think aliens exist: No
Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tik Tok: Snapchat
Best advice I’ve received: Never give up on your dream
Role model and why: My grandfather. He is a really good man and I aspire to be like him.
Three words to describe me: Reserved, diligent, vigorous