Greenwood’s parks director resigns over project proposal

GREENWOOD -- The city of Greenwood's parks director has decided to resign, saying the city's Parks Commission accused her of "blindsiding" them with a potential project.

The commission voted unanimously to accept Tammy Briley's resignation after an executive session during a special meeting Tuesday. Briley's letter of resignation, dated Sept. 21, states this will be effective Oct. 7.

Briley said Tuesday she decided to resign after being accused of not properly communicating with the commission about a project at Greenwood City Lake. She said she put a recommendation for the project "as an FYI" in a report to the City Council for the council's meeting Sept. 12 without the commission's having approved the project first.

However, Briley said she spoke with Joel Goldstein, commission chairman, about the project before the meeting and believed they were on the same page about it. She also put the project in her report knowing she would have to bring it before the commission for approval.

Goldstein said the Parks Commission felt blindsided by Briley's report due to not being aware about the proposed pier project beforehand. He confirmed Briley stated her interest in doing the project in a discussion they had before the council meeting and that he told her he was fine with it, though he also noted she needed the commission's approval.