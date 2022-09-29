Habitat a part of black bass plan

Habitat is the fourth key area that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's proposed Black Bass Management Plan addresses.

Its operating canon says that, "Habitat is the most important component to having quality bass fishing in lakes and reservoirs."

Many anglers understand that brushpiles and aquatic grass improve bass fishing. The strategic plan establishes a process to provide habitat.

In lakes that it owns, the commission has unrestricted freedom to create fish habitat. In waters where other government entities have management authority, the commission is limited in its ability to provide habitat for fish. That includes Corps of Engineers reservoirs like Beaver and Bull Shoals, Ouachita, DeGray, Greeson, Hamilton and Catherine.

The Arkansas River, known in government circles as the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, or MKARNS, is the state's largest, most diverse bass fishing resource. A staggering amount of its bass habitat has been lost, and a staggering amount is being lost. Until the Corps acknowledges science that establishes the fact that wildlife and fish habitat are not in conflict with navigation and flood control, the Game and Fish Commission has limited ability to influence bass populations on the MKARNS.

However, the proposed plan does provide a blueprint to improve bass fishing on the Arkansas River where opportunities exist.

The black bass management strategic plan identifies habitat as aquatic vegetation, natural cover and artificial structures. Interestingly, it also identifies water quality as habitat, and curiously, bathymetry, the measurement of depth.

Depth diversity is essential to quality bass habitat. With identical amounts and quality of cover and structure, a bowl-shaped body of water that has uniform depth is usually a lesser fishery than an equal-size body with multiple depths. Variable depths contribute to variable temperatures, thermal cover and movement of fish along contours and lake bottom textures.

One of the strategic plan's habitat goals is to increase the number of fish habitat sites using natural and artificial materials to improve black bass production and angler catch.

Another goal is to manage aquatic plant communities that favor desirable plants rather than undesirable species.

The strategic plan proposes four objectives. The first is to conduct a black bass habitat assessment at 50 lakes that summarizes fish cover and aquatic plant abundance. It will identify and prioritize lakes for habitat improvement. This will require gathering and recording all pertinent data from each lake.

The second objective is to manage aquatic plant communities to increase desirable species and reduce undesirable species at 10 lakes. This is key because bass anglers all agree that healthy, sustainable bass fisheries require certain amount of aquatic vegetation.

To accomplish this objective, the strategic plan to identify the best methods to manage aquatic plants and to manage desirable plants in areas that lack habitat. It will also use approved control measures to manage undesirable plant species, and it will establish a method to evaluate the effectiveness of its efforts.

The third objective is to add fish habitat sites using natural and/or artificial materials to at least 10 lakes.

To accomplish this goal, the plan mandates using hardwood trees, cedar trees, or artificial material to create fish habitat sites. It will provide GPS coordinates of fish habitat sites to the public on the AGFC's Mapper.

Fisheries staff will use creel surveys to evaluate awareness and use of AGFC fish habitat sites, and it will inform anglers about the locations of fish "reefs."

The fourth objective will be to evaluate fish habitat made of artificial and natural materials at three lakes. This research will determine if fish congregate near fish habitat sites and if adding fish habitat improves black bass populations. It will also determine if adding fish habitat improves angler catch rates.

Fisheries biologists know that additive habitat improves fishing, but scientific discipline requires proving and quantifying it. This information will produce peer-reviewed documents that can help other states improve their fishing, too.

The commission's deadline to meet these objectives is Dec. 31, 2023.