DEAR HELOISE: Dishwashers are the household appliances the U.S. is most interested in cleaning, and because they're being used so often, they're prone to scum and limescale buildup. However, a simple remedy of only two household ingredients is all you'll need to have it looking and smelling as good as new. White vinegar and baking soda are two versatile (and natural) items probably tucked away in your pantry, so no need for expensive solutions.

First off, remove any racks and accessories from the inside of your dishwasher. This also includes the filter. Leave these to soak for an hour in a solution of warm water and white vinegar.

If you see any food residue hidden away, a spare toothbrush is great for removing them from hard-to-reach cracks and crevices. Place one cup full of white vinegar onto the base of your dishwasher, and then sprinkle one cup of baking soda across the base as well. Run a hot water wash, and your dishwasher will be sparkling clean! Kind regards.

-- Sophie, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a plea for anyone who uses a cane. Add a phone number to your cane. I work in customer service, and it is unreal how many canes are left in shopping carts. They can easily be returned with a phone call from customer service. Most people don't come looking for them, and they stay collected in our lost and found!

-- Hy-Vee in Carroll, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: I was soaking some combs in my kitchen sink to clean them. A while later, I was loading the dishwasher, saw the combs and thought to myself, "Why not?"

I loaded them in the utensil drawer, and they came out very clean!

-- Dyanna Cote, via email

DEAR HELOISE: It seems that there is always an odd number of slices in the bread I buy, so I end up with one pumpernickel and one rye, or one wheat and one white. I use these extras for my sandwiches and mix and match the breads to create a sandwich with more flavor. Pumpernickel and wheat is a really good combination.

So, don't throw away those extras. Instead, make something new and flavorful.

-- Kent S., Omaha, Neb.

DEAR HELOISE: I've had a problem in one room with winged ants dead on the carpet for 25 years. I tried a trap, but to no avail. Then, I called a company, and a customer service representative gave me the solution. I sprinkled black pepper (table-grade) around the baseboard. On the second day, I vacuumed, and no more ants!

-- David Benny, Lima, Ohio

