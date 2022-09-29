Judge ties Maris for AL record





TORONTO -- Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive for the New York Yankees in the seventh inning that led them over Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.

"I was hoping it would get over the fence. I didn't know at first. I didn't want to be standing at home plate when it hits the wall," Judge said. "It's an incredible honor. There' was a lot of emotions. It took me a little longer than I wanted to."

The ball dropped into Toronto's bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.

Judge's mother Patty and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base.

"I'm nothing without my family," Judge said. "Getting to share this moment with my mom and also try to give a little nod to Roger Maris Jr., it means a lot that he shows up here."

Judge was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.

"That was pretty cool. I wasn't expecting it," Judge said.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees.

Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Judge had gone seven games without a home run -- his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees' 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season.

The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.

Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBI, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961, against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard.

Maris' mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans -- perhaps many -- until now have considered Maris the holder of the "clean" record.

GUARDIANS 2, RAYS 1 (10) Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a base-loaded single in the 10th inning to give Cleveland a victory over Tampa Bay. Rosario, who wasn't in the starting lineup as Manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1 George Kirby (8-4) allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and Seattle beat Texas. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1 Anthony Santander and Baltimore were shut down by Rich Hill (8-7) and three relievers in a loss to Boston, hurting the Orioles' chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's 13-9 loss at Fenway Park.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1 Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat Kansas City for their fifth consecutive victory.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 4 Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago, sending the White Sox to their eighth consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 1 Brandon Woodruff (13-4) struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost Milwaukee's playoff hopes with a victory over St. Louis. The victory, Milwaukee's first since last Saturday at Cincinnati, combined with the Phillies' loss to the Cubs in Chicago moved the Brewers within a game of Philadelphia for the third and final NL wild-card spot with seven to play.

METS 5, MARLINS 4 (10) Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in five late runs -- including the game-winning single in the 10th inning -- to rally New York past Miami and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. By overcoming a four-run deficit, the Mets moved a game ahead of the Braves heading into a three-game showdown between the teams in Atlanta this weekend.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2 (10) CJ Abrams' third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th to give Washington a victory over Atlanta. Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

CUBS 4, PHILLIES 2 Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Philadelphia lost Chicago. Philadelphia dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011. Nola (10-13) was charged with four runs -- all in the fifth -- and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked none.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3 (10) Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run home run in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.

INTERLEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ASTROS 2 (10) A fielder's choice from Daulton Varsho broke a tie in the 10th inning and Christian Walker followed with a two-run single as Arizona defeated Houston.





Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees connects on his 61st home run of the season Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, tying Roger Maris’ American League record set in 1961. (AP/The Canadian Press/Alex Lupul)











Gallery: Aaron Judge hits No. 61







