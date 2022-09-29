At a critical juncture

It seems that this is a time in our nation's history which begs for sober thinking. Division, confusion and outright hatred among Americans seems to be at an all-time high, or at least rivaling the Civil War era. Extremists on either side of the two established political parties tout their opinions, and if you disagree with what either espouses, they think you are stupid or ignorant and that you're to be quashed with whatever means are necessary.

Think. Think soberly. Where does this path lead us? Washington, D.C., is not representing Americans well. Neither side. Will you be a person who adds to the current angst of politics as usual and the new status quo?

Don't be deceived; we are at a critical juncture in the USA. Elect people who unite Americans. If a candidate spews vitriolic hateful messages and is still elected, then we get what we deserve. What would your grandparents think of today's political climate? Think with a hopeful and sober mind; the clock is ticking.

CHARLES KREMERS

Paris

The truth will do that

Your op-ed page's right-wing letter-writers need to get a grip. They apparently only want to see cartoons that support their viewpoint.

To call cartoonist John Deering's well-drawn and thoughtful cartoons "sadistic" and "wrongheaded" and harming this newspaper's credibility is balderdash. Truth sometimes has a sting.

TOM DICKSON

Heber Springs

Campaign ad irksome

Re Sarah Sanders' new ad: How dare her, using a little boy in her ad, even if it is her son. He cut the lawn and did other work and she only pays him two bucks! The going rate is at least $50.

Poor kid goes to the store for Little Debbies. Apparently his mom didn't teach him to look at the price. Why is her kid unaccompanied, without an adult?

Guess what? She even said that President Joe Biden has control of inflation.

Her president gave tax cuts to the rich. She likely will do the same.

JOHN MILLS

Little Rock

Balance of opinions

Several readers seem offended by the arts of John Deering. Please keep publishing his work. I find them refreshing. Michael Ramirez has a different view, but I take the time to check out his opinion and art. Keep up the balance.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Our troubled world

Re Baby Blues, Sept. 27, 2022: First time a comic strip made me cry ...

GWEN FULLEN

Arkadelphia