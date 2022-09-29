Moody: Wildcats must win over Devil Dogs

Don't count Coach Maurice Moody's Watson Chapel Wildcats out just yet.

The Wildcats (1-4, 0-3 in 5A Central) aren't making excuses for their losses, but the Watson Chapel campus has had three major threats -- all hoaxes -- two Fridays in a row and one on Monday.

"These are normal distractions and they are at every school," Moody said. "It's time to get past it."

The Wildcats travel to Morrilton on Friday to claw at the Devil Dogs (3-2, 1-2).

The Wildcats lost to the Robinson Senators (3-1, 2-0), 60-20, last week.

Robinson was a tough opponent. The Senators have been a top-three team in Class 5A all season. The Beebe Badgers (4-1, 2-1) beat the Devil Dogs last week 20-14.

The Wildcats and the Devil Dogs are coming off losses and both need a Friday night win.

"We know if we want it, we have to go for it," Moody said. "This is one ball game we have got to have. We are preparing for it as if it is our last game."

This is Morrilton's first year in the 5A-Central Conference. They previously played in the 5A-West Conference. The Devil Dogs are coming off a 3-7 season, but they had six consecutive winning seasons before last year.

Coach Cody McNabb has coached the Devil Dogs for 12 years. This is Moody's first year at the Wildcats' helm.

Moody said his team can watch film of the opposing team all week and analyze stats, but those things don't matter if the team doesn't fix itself on the field.

"We are focused on ourselves," Moody said. "We got to fix us. If we do the small things and pay attention to detail, then things will start turning around for this team and the scoreboard will take care of itself.