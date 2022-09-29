National Guard delivers water to Bald Knob School District while pipes are repaired

Two guardsmen from the Arkansas National Guard are delivering potable water to the Bald Knob School District this week while repairs are being made to district water pipes.

The guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team -- on orders from Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- began Wednesday to make water available to the district property from a 2,000-gallon water truck.

The Bald Knob district channeled the request for help through White County officials and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management after learning that the compromised pipes had to be repaired.

Hutchinson has approved the guardsmen being put on state active-duty orders for the duration of the mission, which is expected to go through Friday, if not longer, according to information from the Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office.

The Bald Knob district did not have classes for students on Tuesday because of the break in waterlines and a boil order issued by the mayor, according to the district's website. Students and staff will make up the missed day Oct. 10, which was initially scheduled as a school break day.