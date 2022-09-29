Night-and-day difference for Carlisle in 2022

The Carlisle Bison know the taste of defeat. They were all too familiar with it in 2021, losing 10 of their 11 games.

If the start to their 2022 season is any indication, they don't have any interest in tasting it again.

Carlisle (4-0, 1-0 2A-4) has gotten off to one of the best statistical starts in the state on both sides of the ball in 2022.

The Bison offense, led by senior running back Jason Sullivan, is tied for the third-most points in the state with 50 per game.

Sullivan has rushed for 690 yards and 14 touchdowns on 53 carries. Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock said his offense has moved away from Sullivan as the focal point of the offense -- and it is working wonders for the offense as a whole.

Carlisle scored 256 points total in 2021 and is up to 200 points so far this season. Shock said he's transitioned the Bison from a Wing-T offense, predicated on running the ball, to a more balanced offense.

"Last year we were Wing-T, and everybody knew that Jason was getting the ball most of the time," Shock said. "This year, we're a little more spread out, and Jason's not getting as many touches. He's been super productive with the touches that he's had. His carries are actually down from last year. It's just whenever he gets the ball, they're are a lot more explosive runs."

Shock wasn't worried that the diminished workload would adversely affect Sullivan. With defenses forced to honor Carlisle's new offensive scheme, and Sullivan having recovered from a should surgery, he is averaging 13 yards per carry this season.

"Since he was in about eighth or ninth grade, every carry he's ever had he's running pretty violently," Shock said. "The biggest difference now is that last year, defenses would play 10 people in the box, and now they can't do so."

On defense, the Bison have allowed 12 points, with six of those coming in a Sept. 9 game ruled a no contest due to rain. Without that score, they hold a state-best 1.5 points per game allowed.

With the unit having allowed 196 points through its first four games a year ago, Shock has seen a sizable change in not only the results but also in their style of play.

"We're in our second year of the system that we're in, and the kids are a lot more comfortable in it," Shock said, "We had an offseason that we really prioritized trying to develop speed. And that showed up on defense. I think guys are [not only] actually faster, but even more than that, they're able to play faster because they understand the assignment better. And so they're able to play faster on the field. Defensively, that's translated big for us, because now our kids know where they're supposed to be and how they're supposed to get there."

While Carlisle, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, convincingly won all three of its nonconference games, they were against teams with a combined 1-11 record.

Shock said his team has heard from others outside the program about the difficulty of their early season schedule. They are eager to prove themselves in a conference with 2A's No. 1 team Hazen and Friday's opponent, No. 6 Episcopal Collegiate.

"I think that the games that we've played, people feel like that that the records of those opponents have not been top records," Shock said. "And so our kids keep hearing, you should've beat that team by that much. And so I think our kids are still hungry to earn respect of other people.

"All of our guys that were here last year, they remember where we were last year. And so It's not like they've been just reeling off the wins for the last four years. You know, they they remember what 1-10 feels like, and they don't want to feel it."



