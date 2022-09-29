Police beat: NLR man arrested after vehicle search; LR traffic stop leads to multiple charges

NLR man arrested after vehicle search

North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man after drugs and a gun were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Frankie Webb, 44, of Little Rock, around 2:20 p.m. near Interstate 40 and U.S. 67 for ignoring a stop light and following too closely, the report said.

Webb was on probation, which allowed police to search the vehicle, where they found a .45 caliber pistol between the driver seat and the console and several baggies of suspected fentanyl, plus a bag of drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Webb is charged with three felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and trafficking fentanyl -- as well as a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

LR traffic stop leads to multiple charges

A Little Rock man faces a trio of felony charges after state police found drugs and a stolen gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

State police pulled over Corey Williams, 22, around 10:40 p.m. on Interstate 630 near mile marker six, because he reportedly was speeding and changing lanes improperly.

A trooper reported smelling marijuana in Williams' vehicle, leading to a search that uncovered a Kimber 9mm pistol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report states. The pistol had been reported stolen out of Garland County, according to the report.

Williams is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of a firearm by a certain person, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug and drug paraphernalia possession.