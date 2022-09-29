Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Steven Starr, 51, of 2938 Bynum Trail in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Starr was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Shelby Wilhite, 31, of 315 E. Rosedale St. in Paris, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Wilhite was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Udiel Zamora-Rosales, 23, of 155556 Airport Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Zamora-Rosales was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Teresa Evans, 48, of 2716 Yorkshire Circle in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Evans was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.