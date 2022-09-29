NWA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Springdale seeks first 2-0 start in 7A-West play for the first time since 2005 state championship run

Springdale has not had a problem starting 7A-West Conference play with a victory in recent years.

With their 40-28 victory at home Friday over Rogers Heritage, the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0) were able to win their league opener for the eighth straight year as Ta'jon Sparks accounted for five touchdowns.

Springdale, however, hasn't won back-to-back games since wins over Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers during the 2018 season, and many of the current players weren't born the last time the Bulldogs won their first two league games in a season. The last time it happened was the 2005 state championship year when it defeated Fort Smith Southside and Fayetteville.

In order to do it this year, Springdale must play a team it hasn't beaten -- Bentonville West.

"That's an interesting fact," coach Brett Hobbs said. "But that could be great motivation for the team and challenge them to do something that hasn't been done in 17 years.

"We've had a couple of games against Bentonville West that have been competitive, but last year they just dominated us. We're aware we've never beaten West, and we would love to break that streak."

Springdale welcomed back a pair of players back in last week's game. Sophomore quarterback Jack Pounders, who started the game against Farmington and was injured, threw for 203 yards and a touchdown and ran for 108 yards.

Meanwhile, all-conference defensive lineman Datryion Woodfork was back for the first time since he was hurt in the season opener against Harrison.

"During our bye week, we were rotating Jack and Cayden Aasurude in every two plays," Hobbs said. "We just went with our gut with Jack. He's prepared himself well, and he knows our game plan. We've talked with Cayden and he's too good an athlete to keep off the field. We will incorporate him into a couple of positions on offense.

"Datyrion was just starting to run during our bye week and started practicing during game week. We thought he might be a little timid out there, but he went out there and attacked. That was good to see."

GENTRY

Defense comes through when needed

The first two times Gentry scored during its 4A-1 Conference opener, Huntsville responded with a score to keep things close.

But once the Pioneers scored a third touchdown Friday night, their defense made sure the Eagles didn't answer back. Gentry then went on to remain unbeaten with a 49-13 victory on its home field.

"The kids are still trying to figure out how to win," coach Justin Bigham said. "They want to dip their toe in the water and see how it feels instead of just come out and play. We've been working on that. We're telling them don't test the waters, and it's a learning process."

Senior outside linebacker Jonathon Corder led Gentry's defense with six tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, and he also had a long touchdown run in the second half. He was part of a Pioneer offensive attack that compiled 628 yards.

"We only made a few adjustments," Bigham said. "We just had to tell them to get their reads right and go out there with a purpose. Once they settled down, they did all right, and the same thing happened to us against Pea Ridge.

"We just need to come out hot, and I'm sure every team wants to start the game hot. Sometimes it's hard for kids to understand that the coaches on the other side of the field are preaching the same thing to their players."

Gentry (4-0, 1-0) continues 4A-1 play this week with a game at Berryville (1-3, 0-1), which is coming off a 50-15 loss to Ozark.

"There are still some things we could have done better," Bigham said. "It doesn't matter who we are playing. The focus is to be the best team we can be, and focus on our game plan."

FARMINGTON

Cardinals focus on cleaning up mistakes

Farmington coach J.R. Eldridge said his team has plenty to build upon despite the Cardinals' 21-14 loss at Harrison to begin 5A-West Conference play.

"I thought our defense was extremely physical," Eldridge said. "We were able to stop the run for the most part, other than a couple of big plays. Offensively, I felt like there were times used our quarterback as an asset to our advantage and able to get the ball to our guys in space.

"On special teams, we averaged 37 yards per punt return, and our kickoff teams averaged 20 yards a return. I thought our kicker also did a great job of placing the ball. Those things were something positive we can build on."

But there were also things Farmington (2-2, 0-1) did wrong, and Eldridge wants those things corrected before the Cardinals host Alma in a 5A-West game Friday night. Farmington had a touchdown pass intercepted in the end zone and had a field goal blocked -- enough points that could have given the Cardinals a win.

Those things, according to Eldridge, are much more vital than thinking about a loss giving Farmington an 0-2 start in conference play.

"We need to be really focused on cleaning up those mistakes and what we need to do to beat Alma," Eldridge said. "The focus needs to be how we will get back on track -- offense, defense and special teams.

"We need to do a better job of protection on our quarterback. We need to shore up and finish those blocks. Defensively, we gave up too many big plays, and we allowed too many big plays on defense. We need to be able to get the defense off the field after third and fourth downs."

PEA RIDGE

Blackhawks need more physicality

When Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook tells his team it needs more physicality, all he has to do is point out one certain play during Friday's game against Prairie Grove.

The Blackhawks were a yard away from scoring and possibly having a halftime lead, but they failed to get into the end zone on a fourth-down play. It allowed Prairie Grove to maintain a 14-10 cushion at halftime, and the Tigers added three more scores in the third quarter en route to a 48-31 win in their 5A-West debut.

"You look at the film, and we were doing some good things," Cook said. "We were keeping their offense off the field, but the tide turned when we had the ball on the 1 and couldn't punch it in for the score. It was not a good showing of our team, and it changed the ball game.

"Momentum went the other way, and Prairie Grove was being physical and was able to play its style of game in the second half. I like the way we responded in the fourth quarter, but as the end of the day, we didn't have enough physicality."

Now Pea Ridge (1-3, 0-1) must turn its attention to Dardanelle as the Blackhawks prepare to make the long road trip Friday, and Cook said his team's physicality will be tested again.

"Week in and week out, we're going to be playing some tough teams," Cook said. "Dardanelle plays some tough, hard-nosed football, and they have some big playmakers on both sides of the field.

"We need to be able to play our style of football for a full four quarters. That goes for offense, defense and special teams -- they all need that physicality for all four quarters."