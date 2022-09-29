FOOTBALL

Bosa placed on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin muscle Wednesday. He will undergo surgery and Coach Brandon Staley said that he is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season. Bosa tore his groin during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa, who is in his seventh season, was expected to team up with Khalil Mack to form one of the top pass rushing duos in the league. During the first two games, things had gone according to plan as they combined for 5 1/2 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries. The four-time Pro Bowl selection missed nine games in 2018 because of a foot injury.

Saints QB misses practice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he’s preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season. Two other starters on the Saints’ offense — wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk — also were not at the team’s first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston, who has also dealt with an ankle injury, has been sacked 11 times in three games for New Orleans (1-2).

Bills sign veteran CB

The Buffalo Bills reinforced their injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad on Wednesday. Rhodes, an All-Pro in 2017, has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the previous two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts, and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March.

BASEBALL

Royals’ official retires

Longtime big league catcher and manager John Wathan announced Wednesday that he will retire after this season, ending a career in professional baseball that included 47 of 51 years spent with the Kansas City Royals. Nicknamed “Duke,” Wathan was a first-round pick of the Royals in 1971 and eventually spent 10 seasons behind the plate for them. That included his memorable 1980 season in which he hit .305 and helped Kansas City win the AL pennant, and their 1985 season, when he helped the club win its first World Series title in his final year before retiring as a player. Wathan went into coaching and managed the Royals from 1987 into the 1991 season before spending part of the 1992 season managing the Angels. He also did some broadcasting work for Kansas City before returning to the Royals in a player development role, eventually helping the club win two more AL pennants and the 2015 World Series.

GOLF

LIV denies report of TV deal

Saudi-funded LIV Golf denied a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.” LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.

TENNIS

Top seed advances in Italy

Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Arantxa Rus 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Parma (Italy) Ladies Open. Sakkari, who accepted a late wild card to the red clay court tournament, was playing her first event since losing to Wang Xiyu in the second round of the U.S. Open. The Greek player will next face Maryna Zanevska of Belgium after she eased past Dalma Galfi 6-1, 6-3. Fourth-seeded Sloane Stephens of the United States, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, lost to Danka Kovinic 7-5, 2-6, 7-5. Kovinic will face Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals after the Italian defeated compatriot Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

SKIING

Extreme skier’s body found

The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal’s capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain. Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy. Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.







