OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Single, professional woman rebuked for personal choice

Dear Abby: I am almost 30, not married, no kids. I am a workaholic. I love my nieces and nephews to death, and being an aunt is one of my favorite things ever. My issue is: I don’t want to have kids.

I started dating again a few months back, and it seems like any man I go on a date with thinks he can change my mind about kids. I have personal medical reasons for not wanting to give birth. Of course, if I do meet a man who has kids, that would be perfect! I’d be a great mom.

So why is it I get called dirty names because I choose not to have kids? Everyone says I’ll change my mind once I meet the right guy, but this isn’t a negotiable issue. If we want to adopt or consider other options for kids, I am more than willing. There are children who need a home more than I need to bring one into this world just to pass on my DNA. — Unwavering In Idaho

Dear Unwavering: It is a fact not every woman wants to bear children. For someone to call you “dirty names” because of how you feel is judgmental and presumptuous. Motherhood is a personal choice, and birth control allows us the freedom to exercise that choice as we see fit.

You may be dating in the wrong age group. If you concentrate on older men who most likely already have children, I bet you will receive less flak and have a better outcome. There are also dating apps for couples who want to remain child-free or for those who are already parents.

Dear Abby: My girlfriend has a penchant for telling long, trivial stories on the phone. This morning, she called and proceeded to describe a nightmare she’d had last night. I try — I really do — to listen, but I usually wind up thinking, what’s the point of having a long conversation about a nightmare? I got bored and got on the computer to search for some meal coupons. When I found them, I interrupted her, which led to a back-and-forth accusatory interchange, “I interrupt you, you interrupt me,” etc.

I have always been easily bored with long-winded conversations about minor issues. People sometimes criticize me because it’s obvious I don’t pay attention. How do I fix this so people don’t get offended? Today I hung up as our “discussion” escalated. — Easily Bored In Las Vegas

Dear Easily Bored: If this happens regularly, the problem may be that you have a short attention span. If that’s not the case, it’s time you realized that relationships are based on people taking time to communicate with each other. This includes hearing and listening as well as talking. If you value your relationship with your girlfriend, try to make more of an effort. And help her to compromise by pointing out how she can edit some of her longer monologues.

