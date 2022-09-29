100 years ago

Sept. 29, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prof. Antonio Marinoni, head of the Department of Romance Languages in the University of Arkansas, will be the co-author of a new Spanish text-book, to be used in American schools. Professor Marinoni will be assisted in the work by Prof. J. Guillon, member of the faculty of romance languages in the University of Paris. The two men made plans for the text-book while the Arkansas man was conducting a party of tourists on a European trip this summer. The new text is to be printed next year.

50 years ago

Sept. 29, 1972

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Act 289 of 1969, the state's school act, has been declared unconstitutional by Eureka Springs Municipal Judge John O. Maberry because it states that whites and nonwhites will be reported separately in school district enumeration reports. ... The matter came to the court's attention last week when Frank Griffith of Eureka Springs filed a citizen's affidavit against the Board of Clemons and Judge Maberry issued arrest warrants for alleged violation of the state's enumeration law. School districts receive $3 annually from the state for each person enrolled in school and must prove the number of students attending each school. The law was passed to keep school districts from padding attendance figures to receive more money.

25 years ago

Sept. 29, 1997

• Forty years ago, CBS News broadcast an interview with a man in Little Rock who said blacks and whites should not attend school together. Sunday night, the network aired images of Central High School students and a teacher proud of their school's academic record. ... Andy Rooney, 60 Minutes commentator, devoted his commentary segment, "A Few Minutes With Andy Rooney," Sunday night to the 40th anniversary of the Central High integration crisis and President Clinton's highly publicized visit to Little Rock to commemorate the event. While noting progress at Central High, Rooney also said Little Rock has its problems. "Its citizens are still friendly and incurable boosters of the city and the state they love, but most of downtown Little Rock is in danger of becoming a ghost town," he said.

10 years ago

Sept. 29, 2012

• The Department of Homeland Security has stated in writing that foreigners who are same-sex partners of U.S. citizens can be included under an Obama administration policy suspending deportations of some foreigners who pose no security risk. ... Under the guidelines, which were first issued in June 2011, officers can consider "ties and contributions to the community, including family relationships" when deciding whether to halt a deportation. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano wrote that she had ordered her department to issue written instructions specifying that the "family relationships" include "longterm same-sex partners." "This is the first time the government has recognized in writing that the relationship between a gay American and a gay immigrant is a real and positive factor in an immigration case," said Rachel Tiven, the executive director of Immigration Equality, a group that advocates gay aliens' causes.