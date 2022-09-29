PREP VB Fort Smith Southside overcomes slow start to down rival Northside in 6A-West clash

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Southside volleyball Coach Natalie Throneberry has talked to her team about the importance of a good start, but the Lady Mavericks recently got a firsthand lesson on why that's the case.

Southside dropped the opening set to crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside a week ago, before bouncing back to win the match in four sets.

"We talk about it all the time," Throneberry said. "There's not a team in this conference you can start slow against. But you can tell the girls are learning how to flip that switch. We had a little bit of a sleepy start against Northside, but I was really proud of them."

Throneberry has been pleased with the seniors' leadership. They came up with the word grit as a key word for their team this year and she said it was something they did on their own.

"(Assistant coach) Payton (Northington) and I were both out on maternity lead," Throneberry said. "And grittiness isn't just the person that dives on the floor and the physical sense of the word. It's being able to face that adversity and have that mental toughness and being able to start off a match strong

I think we play on our heels a lot, play with almost a defensive mindset. We said 'we need to help them find their mean side.'"

The Lady Mavericks beat the team that won the Springfield (Mo.) tournament in pool play, but dropped one set and with tiebreakers that sent them to the silver bracket. But Throneberry was quick to point out her group beat the best team in the tournament, which was a memorable achievement.

But the win over rival Northside could be something that sends the group in the right direction, Throneberry said.

"It just matters more, a rivalry," Throneberry said. "They stayed very composed. They fought back. I don't know that we're all the way there yet. I've seen glimpses of it for sure. Our potential is quite a bit higher but Thursday (against Northside) was big for us."

PARIS

Lady Eagles learning on the fly

Lady Eagles coach Jordan Devine is asking her young players to grow up quickly on the court.

Defending Class 3A state champion Paris (11-6) snapped a three-match losing streak with a sweep of Booneville on Tuesday evening.

But that was no ordinary losing streak. All three of those losses came to Class 4A and 5A schools. That included back-to-back five-set losses to Greenwood and Episcopal Collegiate. The Lady Eagles are a sophomore-laden group with plenty of talent, Devine said.

But her group is having to learn how to deal with high-pressure situations against top-notch competition.

"We looked really good through camp season," Devine said. "And when the season started it's kinda like 'the pressure of it's here we're playing for something now.' I think we're struggling with that right now, especially in big games. But I think they're getting better and better with each game.

Devine said the youngsters are learning the expectations of a program that's won five state titles in the last seven years. Despite the youth, the talent is there to contend, she added.

I think talent-wise they're right there," Devine said. "We have hitters at every spot, experienced defense. It's just at this point getting the experience in the big games. That's handling the pressure, being able to almost compartmentalize that pressure and play through it.

"They're not there yet, but we kinda expected this with how young we were gonna be."

But Devine has confidence in her team's ability.

"We're trying to get our girls to realize they are as good as any group we've ever had. Skill-wise 'You are there.' We've got to put it all together at the right time."

The Lady Eagles have a big task on the horizon, hosting rival Hackett next week. In a rematch of last year's state final, Hackett swept Paris three weeks ago.

MANSFIELD

Lady Tigers coach Kaylie Pyles said something this week that should frighten other teams in Class 2A.

"This year I believe we are better than at this point last year," said Pyles, whose team has won back-to-back state titles. "Defensively, we're super scrappy and our communication is better than last year. Our chemistry is very good and offensively we don't rely on just one person.

"The group that won that first state title as sophomores are seniors now."

The Lady Tigers (13-2) have only lost to 3A state runner-up Hackett and 5A Van Buren this season. They also return five starters and have won 10 in a row.

Mansfield has great size on the front line starting the 6-0 senior Natalie Allison, who was last year's state tournament Most Valuable Player. Freshman Kaylee Ward is a 6-4 freshman, who was bumped up to the varsity, has also fit in nicely.

"She's been outstanding at the net for us," said Pyles, a Mansfield alum who is in her fifth season as head coach. "She has big things coming to her. She's very agile for her height, crazy athletic. She already has basketball scholarship offers."

The Lady Tigers already have two wins over Lifeway Christian in a rematch of last year's state finals.

VAN BUREN

Lady Pointers coach Brent Reeves believes his team is ready to hit its stride.

Van Buren (9-5) has dealt with some injuries mixed with getting some youth up to the speed of the varsity level.

"I start four sophomores, a freshman and two seniors right now," Reeves said. "They're doing really well, getting better every game I think. That's why I think it's fixing to take off. I'm excited about them.

"We've got a solid group of hitters. Our back row plays really well together. Our setters are good all around. Like I said I think they're ready to really take off."

He's hoping to get healthy soon as senior middle hitter Alexis McKeown, one of three seniors who see action, could return to action early next week.

The Lady Pointers are led by setter/hitter Bri Ball, who has already orally committed to Arkansas-Fort Smith.

"She leads us in assists," Reeves said. "She leads us in kills. She sets for us, plays middle. We moved her to the middle recently. I tell you she's exhausted by the time the game's over."