Royal man sentenced in robbery

HOT SPRINGS — A Royal man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for the armed robbery of a local massage spa employee last year following a two-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court.

Andrew Stewart Lloyd, 41, who has remained in custody in lieu of a $100,000 bond since his arrest on Dec. 17, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison, while an additional felony count of second-degree sexual assault was withdrawn as part of the plea agreement.

After hearing testimony Monday and Tuesday, a jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before recommending the sentence of 10 years on the robbery charge, Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft said Tuesday, noting Lloyd will have to serve 70%, or a minimum of seven years, before he is eligible for parole.

The female victim in the incident testified, and the lead investigator from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, Bornhoft said, and Lloyd testified on his own behalf along with three defense witnesses.

Bornhoft said Lloyd testified “basically that he had made a mistake” and that he had never done anything like that before and he asked the jury for leniency in their sentencing.

She noted that after being confronted with security video of the incident by investigators Lloyd had admitted to the robbery and even guided investigators to where he had put the gun used, which was taken into evidence.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 10, 2021, an employee of Angel Massage, 1539 Airport Road, was working alone that evening when a man, who identified himself as Andrew Lloyd, scheduled a massage.

Lloyd told the employee during the massage that he was in possession of a gun and asked her to touch his privates. At the end of the massage, he displayed a handgun and took $300.

On Dec. 13, security video of the incident and the appointment book were obtained. The book contained the name Andrew Lloyd, with his phone number, which was found to be registered to Andrew Stewart Lloyd. A driver’s license photo of Lloyd was used for comparison and it matched the man seen in the video.

In the video, at around 5:41 p.m., Lloyd entered the main lobby of the business. At around 7:23 p.m., he leaned on the counter talking to the employee, saying, “I’m going to need all the money you made today.” After she told him the amount, Lloyd said, “You’re going to have to give me it all. I need all the money.” Then he pulled a handgun from his pants and placed it on the counter. She responded, “All right, OK. I give it to you.” At around 7:31 p.m., Lloyd could be heard apologizing for making her touch his privates. A few minutes later, Lloyd said, “Tell your bosses they’re gonna see me on the camera. Tell them if they call the (expletive) cops, I’ll be in here to deal with them personally.” After further investigation, a warrant for Lloyd’s arrest was issued on Dec. 14 and he was arrested three days later.

Bornhoft noted English is a second language for the victim in the incident so “a lot of the legal process was a challenge for her.” She said she thought the victim was OK with the sentence and was happy Lloyd would be going to prison for the incident.