RV REPORT: Alma snake-hunter Birchfield proves toughness on and off field for Airedales





ALMA – Reagan Birchfield may be one of the toughest of Alma's Airedales, and he has the hobby to prove it.

"We go snake hunting," Birchfield said. "We have 40 snakes at our house. That's what my dad does, and I grew up with it ever since I was a little kid."

Birchfield's dad, Brad, is a renowned snake expert who routinely gives demonstrations and is a member of the Arkansas Herpetological Society.

"I think that's part of his toughness," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "He's our snake hunter. That's the way he was raised. His mom and dad gave him a lot of tough love, and his dad raised him around snakes. He has zero fear, absolutely zero fear of snakes or whatever the case may be. He comes out on the field and he has that same mentality."

On the field, Birchfield has been the physical presence at middle linebacker for a defense that is giving up just 236 yards per game and has the Airedales off to a 4-0 start.

"I've been doing this for 24 years and Reagan Birchfield is definitely one of the toughest football players I've ever been around," Bush said. "That's saying a lot. I've been around a lot of really tough, hard-nosed kids. Pain is nothing to him. He played four games on a completely torn ACL last year."

Birchfield tore his ACL during the 2021 summer at a 7-on-7 tournament in Fayetteville and sat out the remainder of the summer but didn't want to miss his junior season, especially against Van Buren.

"I rehabbed it and got a brace," Birchfield said. "I really wanted to play in that game against Van Buren."

He scored two touchdowns in a loss to the Pointers and had a sack on defense, and played in the next two games.

"It got to the point where he just wasn't effective," Bush said. "We had a talk and said it's best to go get the surgery and get in the offseason earlier for sure to be participating full speed for fall practices."

Birchfield had surgery a couple of weeks later and watched his teammates suffer through a losing season.

"It was tough," Birchfield said. "It was really hard because my teammates wanted me to play, and I wanted to play."

Bush immediately realized Birchfield's potential when he took the Alma job when Birchfield was a sophomore.

"He started on defense as a 10th grader," Bush said. "When we lost him last year, we knew it was going to be a big blow to us. These guys have grown up with Reagan. He's their guy. He's their vocal leader. They know how tough he is."

This season, the emergence of running backs Carlos Gonzalez and Israel Towns-Robinson allowed Birchfield to just play defense.

"Sophomore year and junior year, I played both ways a lot," Birchfield said. "This year, we really want 11 starters on each side of the ball. I lean toward defense more, and I really like that. I love hitting people. It's more fun to me. I guess that's what I was born to be."

His mentality certainly suits defense, especially at middle linebacker.

"He's such a competitor," Bush said. "He wants to win no matter if it's on the football field or the weight room. When he comes to the classroom, he's right up front asking questions. You can see it in his eyes, he's ready to go win a conference title."

ALMA

Airedales prepare for Farmington

Alma is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2004 when the Airedales went undefeated in the regular season.

"The kids are playing with a lot of confidence," Bush said. "This is what Alma football is about. The standard is this."

More importantly, though, the Airedales are 1-0 in the 5A-West after a 41-13 win over Clarksville on Friday.

"We've gotten great leadership from our senior class and pushing us forward," Bush said. "We've played some really good football.|

Now, the Airedales travel to Farmington, which opened conference play with a loss at Harrison. Friday will be Farmington's home conference opener.

"I think this is our biggest challenge of the year coming up against Farmington, a team that's going to challenge for the conference title," Bush said. "We're glad this game is relevant. People around the state are going to be keeping their eyes on it because it's two really good football teams out of the 5A-West."

In the win over Clarksville, Alma yielded just five first downs in each half and led 35-0 at halftime to invoke the continuously running clock under the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule.

"You're got win them all at home, we know that," Bush said. "Then you have to steal a few on the road."

OZARK

No rest during off week

The Hillbillies worked on themselves during the open week after playing three traditional rivals and before the start of 4A-1 play.

"We improved during the off week," Ozark Jeremie Burns said. "We just really worked on ourselves and healed up a little bit. We lifted weights a little bit more. We worked on some fundamentals. We just worked on basic stuff."

Ozark responded with a 50-15 win over Berryville to open conference play.

"It was good," Burns said. "We finally matched up pretty good up front and we were blocking really well. We scored twice with our younger guys late," Burns said. "It was good to get them some action, too."

Ozark trailed 7-6 after a quarter but had big plays throughout to score six touchdowns over the final three quarters.

Senior quarterback Landon Wright had four carries for 131 yards and touchdown jaunts of 63 and 67 yards. He also completed 10-of-11 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, including 75 yards to Koby Willbanks, 73 yards to Todd Williams and 16 yards to M.J. Parker. He also had a 57-yard completion to Hayden Medlock.

"We had some big plays, passing-wise," Burns said. "They loaded the box up on us, and we were able to throw one-on-one routes out there. It was good to be able to do that against somebody that stacked the box. Landon's seeing the field really well, and he's taking care of the ball. He ran and threw the ball really well. We were able to throw it on them pretty well."

In all, Ozark had 474 yards on just 29 offensive plays.

Defensively, Ozark was led by Gavin Gilbert and Drake Haddock, who had a sack each, and Jacob Della, Keigan Williams, and Jordan Cross. Gilbert had three tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and ran for a touchdown.

Ozark travels to Green Forest on Friday

GREENWOOD

Peacock welcomed back

Ronnie Peacock took the Bulldogs to their first state championship game in 1996 and to their first state championship in 2000. Friday, former players and coaches swarmed around him before and during the game as he was honored on Homecoming night.

"It brings back a lot of good memories," Peacock said. "It was great seeing all those that I know."

His high-flying Spread attack featured quarterbacks Travis McDaniel, Aaron Gamble, Brooks Coatney and Anthony Hancock, all of whom threw for at least 2,000 yards in a season. McDaniel was the first in 1994 and to that point in Arkansas high school football history only three quarterbacks had ever thrown for more than 2,000 yards in a season and none in the bigger classifications.

Peacock's offense set numerous school records and even state records.

Despite all of the success on the field, Peacock fondly pointed out the team-building activities that he started especially the Father-Son retreat as his best memories.

"It's the best thing I've done in 48 years of coaching," Peacock said. "I can talk to somebody that went 10 years ago, 15 years ago, and they say that it makes them another person, that it changed their life. With their answer, they always cry. It's that important to them. We taught them how to love, how to hug, and they write letters to each other, and they don't know they're getting one. It's life-changing."

Peacock also involved the community with activities.

"One of the things that made us different was we got together with the community and were supported so well," Peacock said. "We tried to make the kids winners off the field and hopefully get winners on the field."

He left Greenwood after the 2000 championship season for Rogers and took the Mountaineers to their only state championship game in school history in 2006 before retiring after the 2010 season. With 40 wins in nine seasons, he's the third-winningest coach in school history behind Gary Bond and Bob Matthews. In 2009, Peacock was a finalist for the American Football Coaches Association Power of Influence award.

As a player, Peacock was a record-setting receiver at Harding University and was offered free agent deals with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers after the 1972 NFL draft.

VAN BUREN

Pointers are halfway there

Van Buren coach Moe Henry could take a lot of good away from Friday night's loss at least the first half before an interception return to end the first half and a kickoff return to start the second half kick-started Greenwood to a 63-21 win.

"We can," Henry said. "We've got some maturing to do and growing up to do. It comes from that plays that was a touchdown, and the maturity to be able to respond to that and not let that carry over to the second half."

Van Buren led not once, not twice, but three times at 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. The Pointers were knocking on the door at Greenwood's 18 when a third-down pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown that broke a 21-21 tie with 1:35 left in the first half.

Van Buren managed just 26 offensive plays for 89 yards in the final half and was held scoreless.

Van Buren will celebrate Homecoming festivities on Friday when the Pointers welcome Lake Hamilton to town.

BOONEVILLE

Bearcats lighting it up

The Bearcats racked up 11 offensive touchdowns, 616 yards and had three runners rush for more than 100 yards on Friday.

They needed just about all of it, too, before finally shaking Hackett in a 75-46 win in the 3A-1 opener.

"It was a really crazy game," Booneville coach Doc Crowley said. "I don't know how many times we had the opportunity to if we could have gotten one stop to get the clock rolling. We never could. We just couldn't get the stop we needed to. Credit to Hackett; they've got some really good skilled kids and kept drives alive."

Booneville took a 47-18 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Dax Goff to Dakota Mattson.

Four times, Booneville was within one possession of invoking the Sportsmanship Rule, but Hackett answered with scores every time before finally, the Bearcats went up 75-38 with 7:05 left.

Trace Hall had 14 carries for 222 yards and five touchdowns, Goff had 13 carries for 226 yards and Cody Elliott had 13 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown for Booneville.

Hackett quarterback Cole Ketchum completed 25-of-40 passes for 436 yards and five touchdowns and ran for two scores. Brycen Hamilton caught nine passes for 205 yards and three scores. Kamron Elkins caught two touchdown passes and returned 10 kickoffs for 236 yards.

Booneville welcomes West Fork to Logan County on Friday while Hackett goes to Lavaca.



