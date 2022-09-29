Others say: Science gives us all hope

NASA successfully did what it normally tries to avoid, and destroyed one of its own spacecraft--by ramming it into an asteroid. It was the first step in an experiment that could one day spare humanity from the fate of the dinosaurs by knocking a celestial threat off course.

There are no known extinction-level asteroids on course toward Earth within at least the next 50 years, but the law of averages says it will happen again someday. If an approaching object can be intercepted millions of miles out and years in advance, even a small nudge could mean the difference between the continuing advancement of civilization or a return to the Stone Age.

The success of the NASA test so far has been an astonishing scientific feat with the single-minded goal of protecting humanity. Back on Earth, exactly the same can be said of the lightning-fast development of coronavirus vaccines, and the continuing efforts by scientists to quantify and address the looming threats posed by human-caused climate change.

Whether the threat is from space, or a virus, or humanity's own environmental shortsightedness, the solution is to trust the science--and to reject the know-nothing extremism that afflicts too much of a nation's politics today.