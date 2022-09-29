Sprint car driver Crawley to retire

Central Arkansas' motor sports community will take a couple hard hits this weekend.

As Little Rock's I-30 Speedway officially announced Wednesday that it would be closing permanently after this season, Benton sprint car driver Tim Crawley said he would also be retiring after the season.

"It's pretty tough getting mind wrapped around that," Crawley said. "But the timing makes sense right now."

I-30 Speedway will host the Ralph Henson Memorial for sprints tonight, paying $5,646 to win. On Friday night and Saturday night, the 35th annual Short Track Nationals will be held, with Saturday night's main event winner collecting $15,041.

After that, the track is slated to close permanently after 66 years in operation.

In addition to his own driving career, for the past several seasons Crawley has also been helping to develop the racing career of his 14-year-old son, Landon. This season, both Crawleys have been driving on the American Sprint Car Series national tour.

Tim Crawley, 52, said he wants to make sure that assisting Landon, preparing his car and grooming his career is his chief responsibility.

"It's hard enough to concentrate and prepare yourself and one car to race, much less on two cars." Tim said, "Right now we're not certain what the future will hold for Landon. We're working on that, and I want to concentrate on that."

As for the timing of the announcement, Crawley said that came from a conversation with Tracey Clay, I-30 Speedway's long-time promoter.

"I was talking with Tracey, and I told her I thought I was going to retire," said Crawley, who will close out the ASCS season before calling it a career. "She said, 'Why don't we go out together?' The stars kind of aligned on that, I guess.

"I mean, I've been there [at I-30] longer than the Clays. I've been racing out there for 38 years."

"If Tim quits, I quit," Clay said this week, laughing.

Crawley is a three-time American Sprint Car Series national champion, taking titles in 1994, 1999 and 2002. He claimed the Short Track Nationals title at I-30 in 1998. He was voted the 360 Sprint National Driver of the Year by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2002.

He is also believed to be the only driver to collect I-30 track championships in the sprint car and late model divisions. He started racing at I-30 in 1984 and owns feature victories at the track in a late model, street stock, modified, dwarf car and sprint cars -- in 360, 410, winged and non-winged variety.

Crawley has claimed 50 career wins on the ASCS national tour, including four this season -- at Batesville Motor Speedway, Tulsa Speedway and back-to-back wins earlier this month at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa, and at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

He said the recent success has not caused his reconsider retirement, reiterating that building his son's career is the top priority. But he added that racing more alongside his son on the national tour has helped his success rate.

"If you do anything part-time, you're going to get part-time results," said Crawley, who has approximately 210 sprint car feature wins in his career. "I've always said that if you keep digging, you'll eventually make a hole. Running more this season, I've been able to get my head wrapped around the game a little bit more."

Crawley's victory in 1998 was the last for an Arkansan at the Short Track Nationals. As of Wednesday morning, 60 drivers from 14 states and Canada had pre-entered the event and more are expected.

The strong field notwithstanding, Crawley said drivers race the track at I-30 as much as anything.

"Little Rock and West Memphis," said Crawley, referring to I-30 and the similar-sized Riverside International Speedway, "I've always said those are two tracks that you can't get tunnel vision on set-up. There are a lot of tracks around the country that you can pretty set the car up the same every week -- they don't change that often.

"[With I-30 and Riverside], one week it might be juiced-up and rough, and then the next week it's hard as concrete and slick and dusty. But I can promise you, it made you better."