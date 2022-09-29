BASKETBALL

Arkansas women slated for 13 TV games

The University of Arkansas women's team will play 13 televised games this season, according to the schedule released by the SEC on Wednesday.

Arkansas' home game against Arkansas State University on Dec. 11 will air on SEC Network beginning at 3 p.m.

The Razorbacks will then have 12 of 16 SEC games appear on television, beginning with a home game against LSU on Dec. 29, which will air on either SEC Network or ESPN2. Games at South Carolina on Jan. 22, at Georgia on Feb. 19 and a home game against Texas A&M on Feb. 26 could also air on either of the two networks, with the exact network being determined 7-10 days before the game.

All other televised conference games would be broadcast on SEC Network.

GOLF

ASU women finish tied for 9th

Arkansas State posted the second-best final-round team total Wednesday in Columbia, Mo., climbing five spots to tie for ninth with a 49-over 913 at the Johnie Imes Invitational.

The Red Wolves' 6-over-par 294 was one of 14 rounds -- out of a possible 45 -- with a total score under 300 at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Missouri won the event with a team score of 13-over par 877, followed by Lipscomb at 24-over 888.

Charlotte Menager's even-par 72 was the best individual round of the week for ASU, which was led by Olivia Schmidt's 54-hole total of 9-over par 225.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA women finish 10th, UALR 16th in Colorado

The University of Central Arkansas women's team shot a 290 on Wednesday to finish with a 21-over 885 total, good enough for 10th place at the GolfWeek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colo.

Tania Nunez led UCA with a 3-under 69 to finish at 2-over 290. Valeria Ramirez moved up 16 spots on the individual leaderboard with an even-par 72, tying for 32nd place with teammate Pim-orn Thitisup.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock finished at 46-over-par 910 to place 16th of 20 teams. Anna Dawson's 8-over 224 led the Trojans as she finished in a tie for 52nd among individuals. Katja Mueller, who posted a 1-over 73 in Wednesday's final round, finished three shots behind Dawson, tying for 66th with a 12-over 228.

Pepperdine took the team title at 18-under par 846, finishing 15 shots ahead of runner-up Kennesaw State

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR's Smith earns weekly honor

After finishing second at the Windon Memorial Classic this week, University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Jansen Smith was named as one of two Ohio Valley Conference male Golfers of the Week.

Smith, in his second year with the Trojans, went 5-under par on par-fives in the Chicago suburbs -- good for second among the 80-player field -- and he's now logged four top-10 showings in his UALR career.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HSU's Cossement tabbed again

Henderson State University junior Nate Cossement was named the Great American Conference men's golfer of the week for the second consecutive week on Wednesday.

Cossement shot an even-par 216 to finish in seventh place individually at the MSSU Fall Invitational in Monkey Island, Okla. He bounced back from a 9-over 81 in the first round to shoot rounds of 2-under 70 and 7-under 65 in the final two rounds of the tournament.

As a team, Henderson State shot a 10-under 278 and tied for first place with Missouri-St. Louis before being edged out in a playoff.

TENNIS

Gomez-Alonso reaches quarterfinals

Arkansas freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso advanced to the singles quarterfinals Wednesday at the ITF Hilton Head 15K in Hilton Head, S.C.

Gomez-Alonso dropped a first-set tiebreaker 5-7, but took the next two sets against Virginia Tech's Ozlem Uslu 6-3, 6-3 to win the match. Senior Kelly Keller lost to Iowa State's Ange Oby Kajuru 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Gomez-Alonso will face Oby Kajuru today.

Keller and Gomez-Alonso lost their doubles match to the top-seeded team of Paris Corley and Lexington Reed 6-4, 6-4.

CROSS COUNTRY

OBU runner honored

Junior Taylor Koeth of Ouachita Baptist University was named the Great American Conference's women's runner of the week on Wednesday.

Koeth won the individual title at the Argonaut Invitational in Pensacola, Fla., with a time of 19 minutes, 59.9 seconds, almost 18 seconds clear of second place. The Tigers placed eight runners inside the top 11 on the way to a team score of 16 points and a 30-point victory.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services