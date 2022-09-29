Student, 18, arrested in school false alarms

An 18-year-old Watson Chapel School District student was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of communicating a false alarm to her campus and the next-door junior high school.

Jefferson County sheriff's officials said Renesha Washington was booked into the county jail on probable cause for three felony counts of communicating a false alarm, a violation of Arkansas Code Annotated 5-71-210. Washington allegedly admitted to committing all three incidents while at school.

"Washington admitted that she knew it was wrong but continued to commit the acts anyway," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Because Washington is alleged to have committed the offense more than once, she would face a Class D felony, which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, rather than a Class A misdemeanor.

Several 911 text messages, which authorities have said falsely communicated threats to Watson Chapel junior and senior high schools, were sent Sept. 16, 23 and 26. The sheriff's office said Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) 911 communications center received messages that students had been shot on campus on Sept. 16. A week later, messages of a bomb threat were sent.

On Monday, messages of multiple stabbings were communicated, sheriff's officials said. Wilson said someone called the high school and said some students were injured, but school security personnel determined no threat was active.

"All of the communications were found to be false, yet prompted panic and fear to students, parents, school officials, and to our community; as well as significant law enforcement responses from surrounding public safety agencies," a news release from the office of Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. read.

District Superintendent Tom Wilson addressed the prank texts in an open letter on social media posted earlier Wednesday.

"While this threat was likely a hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff and the community," he wrote. "Please know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We take all reports of potential threats seriously, and the Watson Chapel School District is making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe."

Later that evening, Wilson told The Commercial he was relieved authorities tied the texts together to the same suspect and that an arrest was made but expressed regret the suspect is a Watson Chapel student.

"I'm so happy we solved this case, and we can get on with school now," Wilson said. "Every student needs to be as normal as possible. We need to enjoy all school activities. We need to enjoy school. It is so important for us to have fun and enjoy school, and that's what I want to get back to."

Sheriff's investigators applied for and received a search warrant Monday, according to the release. It added the warrant was executed on the wireless provider associated with the device from which the messages originated, leading the provider to present location and other related data to the device for a period of time.

After running down multiple leads for days, officials said, investigators tracked down Washington in the 4000 block of Texas Street in Pine Bluff. The wireless device allegedly used in the false alarms was recovered as well.

Wilson said district officials are waiting for an official report from the sheriff's department before deciding whether to expel the arrested student or issue another form of punishment. He said the school board likely will take action during the Oct. 10 regular meeting.

Wilson asked students and other members of the school community to report "anything that could constitute a threat to school safety." The district, he added, is seeking services from Professional Counseling Associates of North Little Rock to support students and employees.

The student will likely appear before a Jefferson County district judge today or Friday for a bail hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said.

"I am extremely proud of our whole investigations team who works tirelessly day in and day out," Woods said. "It is unfortunate that they've had to dedicate time and resources to investigate what has been found each time to be a prank.

"We will not tolerate such behavior and I hope that other would-be pranksters will take note that this is a serious crime with serious consequences."