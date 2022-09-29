LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard brings beats to festival with lots of bleats

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: 49 Winchester ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: The Lonesome Heroes, with Annie Ford ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704

8 p.m.: The Hooten Hallers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

8-11:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082

6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor and Mike Stone

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: 3Evergreen

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008

7 p.m.: Toby Mac, with Terrian ($10)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderloo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Them Dirty Roses & Goodbye June, with The Weathered Souls ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Jose Holloway (downstairs)

10 p.m.: DJ Akeem (upstairs)

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Gene Reid Band

8 p.m.: Metrognomes of Love

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Mayday by Midnight

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Mojo Depot

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Goodbye June, with The Weathered ($15 advance; $18 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m: Fonkey Donkey ($7)

◼️ Spectator's Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8 p.m.: Greg Madden, with I-40 Ramblers ($4)

◼️ UA Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities & Arts (CHARTS), 3000 W. Scenic Drive; (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts

7:30 p.m.: Ani DiFranco, with Diane Patterson ($35-$75)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338

8 p.m.: One Way Road

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

9 p.m.: Andy Whatley & Co.

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7 p.m.: Liv and Alex

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618

6 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($10)

9:30 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501)420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Double Shot

◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival, Hill Wheatley Plaza, 605 Central Ave.

4:15 p.m.: Jonivan Jones; 5:15 p.m.: Optic Sink; 6:15 p.m.: Annie Ford; 7:30 p.m.: Hayefield ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

6-10 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice

◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Greg Ward and the Good Times Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Josh Parks Band

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600

7 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper ($40-$200)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Dino & the D Train Band

10 p.m.: DJ P. Smooth

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Rumors: a Fleetwood Mac tribute ($25-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

8 p.m.: The Back Beats

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

6 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

9 p.m.: Cassidy Daniels

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Bad Habit, with DOGTOWN ($10; $8 advance SRO; $10 SRO at the door)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Grisly Hand, Emily Fenton ($10)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Open Kasket, First Day Out, Living in Fear, B.L.A.S.T.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2200

7-9 p.m.: Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce

CONWAY

◼️ ArtsFest 2022, Fifth Avenue Park, 600 Fifth Ave.; (501) 450-6186

10 a.m.: Conway Elementary Schools Choir; 10:30 a.m.: Conway Public Schools Orchestra chamber ensemble; 11 a.m.: Funk Fusion Dance Co.; 11:30 a.m.: Highlights from cast of Red Curtain Theatre's "James and the Giant Peach"; 12:30 p.m.: Instrument petting zoo with the Conway Symphony Orchestra; 1 p.m.: The Light Switch Co.; 1:30 p.m.: Hip-hop dance class taught by Stage Door Dance Arts

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaints ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Patrick Dailey

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton

◼️ Arlington Hotel

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Farmers Market, 121 Orange St.; (501) 385-8176

9 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival

3 p.m.: Spa City Youngbloods; 4 p.m.: Turtle Rush; 5:15 p.m.: Cosmic Cream; 6:30 p.m.: Bootleg Royale; 7:30 p.m.: Kairos; 8:45 p.m.: Various Blonde; 10 p.m.: The Mask of the Phantasm ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate)

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (501) 669-9946

8-11 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463

8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Sean Michel

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Zachary Estes

PERRYVILLE

◼️ Arkansas Goat Festival, 802 S. Fourche Ave.; arkansasgoatfestival.com

10 a.m.: The Loaded Goats

11:15 a.m.: Blueflower Skye

1:45-2:45 p.m.: The Gravel Yard

3 p.m.: Matt McEuen Music

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

3-5 p.m.: Rhythm and Beats workshop: session 1 for students ages 6-12

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar

8 p.m.: Deak Harp & Quicksand ($5)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin

◼️ White Water Tavern

4 p.m.: Blues House Party with the White Water All-Stars (no cover)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500

4 p.m.: Casi Joy (free)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

7:30 p.m.: Dirty Honey, with Dorothy, Mac Saturn ($27.50-$41.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Knoll, Savage Master, Scorched Earth ($12)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205

7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase ($5)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Angel Du$t, One Step Closer

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater

7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band

◼️ El Padrino's, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7:30 p.m.: The Chicks, with Patty Griffin ($39-$399.50)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic night (no cover)

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717

6:30 p.m.: Mike Powell, Turkey Track Band ($10)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Martina McBride performs Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and tickets, starting at $59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at waltonartscenter.org and (479) 443-5600.

