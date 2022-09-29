LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard brings beats to festival with lots of bleats

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8 p.m.: 49 Winchester ($15)
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
8 p.m.: The Lonesome Heroes, with Annie Ford ($10)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704
8 p.m.: The Hooten Hallers ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
8-11:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082
6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor and Mike Stone
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: 3Evergreen
EL DORADO
◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008
7 p.m.: Toby Mac, with Terrian ($10)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Wanderloo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: Them Dirty Roses & Goodbye June, with The Weathered Souls ($20-$25)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148
8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: Jose Holloway (downstairs)
10 p.m.: DJ Akeem (upstairs)
◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Gene Reid Band
8 p.m.: Metrognomes of Love
◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Mayday by Midnight
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Mojo Depot
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30 p.m.: Goodbye June, with The Weathered ($15 advance; $18 day of show)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m: Fonkey Donkey ($7)
◼️ Spectator's Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990
8 p.m.: Greg Madden, with I-40 Ramblers ($4)
◼️ UA Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities & Arts (CHARTS), 3000 W. Scenic Drive; (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts
7:30 p.m.: Ani DiFranco, with Diane Patterson ($35-$75)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338
8 p.m.: One Way Road
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
9 p.m.: Andy Whatley & Co.
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7 p.m.: Liv and Alex
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618
6 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($10)
9:30 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501)420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: Double Shot
◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival, Hill Wheatley Plaza, 605 Central Ave.
4:15 p.m.: Jonivan Jones; 5:15 p.m.: Optic Sink; 6:15 p.m.: Annie Ford; 7:30 p.m.: Hayefield ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571
6-10 p.m.: The Doggones
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m. Greg Ward and the Good Times Band
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Bryan Copeland
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887
8 p.m.: Josh Parks Band
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600
7 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper ($40-$200)
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Dino & the D Train Band
10 p.m.: DJ P. Smooth
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Rumors: a Fleetwood Mac tribute ($25-$40)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
8 p.m.: The Back Beats
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
6 p.m.: DJ P Smooth
9 p.m.: Cassidy Daniels
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: Bad Habit, with DOGTOWN ($10; $8 advance SRO; $10 SRO at the door)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: The Grisly Hand, Emily Fenton ($10)
◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Open Kasket, First Day Out, Living in Fear, B.L.A.S.T.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
8 p.m.: Ed Bowman
CABOT
◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921
9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2200
7-9 p.m.: Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce
CONWAY
◼️ ArtsFest 2022, Fifth Avenue Park, 600 Fifth Ave.; (501) 450-6186
10 a.m.: Conway Elementary Schools Choir; 10:30 a.m.: Conway Public Schools Orchestra chamber ensemble; 11 a.m.: Funk Fusion Dance Co.; 11:30 a.m.: Highlights from cast of Red Curtain Theatre's "James and the Giant Peach"; 12:30 p.m.: Instrument petting zoo with the Conway Symphony Orchestra; 1 p.m.: The Light Switch Co.; 1:30 p.m.: Hip-hop dance class taught by Stage Door Dance Arts
◼️ King's Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaints ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Patrick Dailey
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420eats
6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton
◼️ Arlington Hotel
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Farmers Market, 121 Orange St.; (501) 385-8176
9 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival
3 p.m.: Spa City Youngbloods; 4 p.m.: Turtle Rush; 5:15 p.m.: Cosmic Cream; 6:30 p.m.: Bootleg Royale; 7:30 p.m.: Kairos; 8:45 p.m.: Various Blonde; 10 p.m.: The Mask of the Phantasm ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate)
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (501) 669-9946
8-11 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice
◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544
7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463
8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Sean Michel
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Zachary Estes
PERRYVILLE
◼️ Arkansas Goat Festival, 802 S. Fourche Ave.; arkansasgoatfestival.com
10 a.m.: The Loaded Goats
11:15 a.m.: Blueflower Skye
1:45-2:45 p.m.: The Gravel Yard
3 p.m.: Matt McEuen Music
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375
3-5 p.m.: Rhythm and Beats workshop: session 1 for students ages 6-12
◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar
8 p.m.: Deak Harp & Quicksand ($5)
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms
4 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin
◼️ White Water Tavern
4 p.m.: Blues House Party with the White Water All-Stars (no cover)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500
4 p.m.: Casi Joy (free)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186
7:30 p.m.: Dirty Honey, with Dorothy, Mac Saturn ($27.50-$41.50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Knoll, Savage Master, Scorched Earth ($12)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205
7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase ($5)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Angel Du$t, One Step Closer
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Theater
7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band
◼️ El Padrino's, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
7:30 p.m.: The Chicks, with Patty Griffin ($39-$399.50)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic night (no cover)
WALDRON
◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717
6:30 p.m.: Mike Powell, Turkey Track Band ($10)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Martina McBride performs Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and tickets, starting at $59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at waltonartscenter.org and (479) 443-5600.
