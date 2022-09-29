Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: The Gravel Yard brings beats to festival with lots of bleats

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:39 a.m.
Bluegrass band The Gravel Yard performs Saturday at the Arkansas Goat Festival in downtown Perryville, which will include music, food trucks, goat parades, goat costume contests and lots more. Bring your goat, but not your dog. Band members are (from left) Ben Cardin, Titus Turner, Matt Clampit, Christopher Denny, Aaron Farris and Cliff Prowse. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jacob Slaton)

■  ■  ■ TODAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8 p.m.: 49 Winchester ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

8 p.m.: The Lonesome Heroes, with Annie Ford ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704

8 p.m.: The Hooten Hallers ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

8-11:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082

6-9 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor and Mike Stone

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: 3Evergreen

EL DORADO

◼️ First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008

7 p.m.: Toby Mac, with Terrian ($10)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderloo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: Them Dirty Roses & Goodbye June, with The Weathered Souls ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148

8 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

■  ■  ■ FRIDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: Jose Holloway (downstairs)

10 p.m.: DJ Akeem (upstairs)

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Gene Reid Band

8 p.m.: Metrognomes of Love

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Zach McKenzie

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Mayday by Midnight

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Mojo Depot

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Goodbye June, with The Weathered ($15 advance; $18 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m: Fonkey Donkey ($7)

◼️ Spectator's Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8 p.m.: Greg Madden, with I-40 Ramblers ($4)

◼️ UA Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities & Arts (CHARTS), 3000 W. Scenic Drive; (501) 812-2831; uaptc.edu/charts

7:30 p.m.: Ani DiFranco, with Diane Patterson ($35-$75)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (954) 305-3338

8 p.m.: One Way Road

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

9 p.m.: Andy Whatley & Co.

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7 p.m.: Liv and Alex

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618

6 p.m.: The Cate Brothers ($10)

9:30 p.m.: Boom Kinetic ($15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats, 420 Malven Ave.; (501)420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Arlington Hotel, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Double Shot

◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival, Hill Wheatley Plaza, 605 Central Ave.

4:15 p.m.: Jonivan Jones; 5:15 p.m.: Optic Sink; 6:15 p.m.: Annie Ford; 7:30 p.m.: Hayefield ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar, 6480 Central Ave.; (501) 293-1571

6-10 p.m.: The Doggones

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice

◼️ The Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Greg Ward and the Good Times Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Josh Parks Band

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600

7 p.m.: Koe Wetzel, with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper ($40-$200)

■  ■  ■ SATURDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Dino & the D Train Band

10 p.m.: DJ P. Smooth

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Rumors: a Fleetwood Mac tribute ($25-$40)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

8 p.m.: The Back Beats

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

6 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

9 p.m.: Cassidy Daniels

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8 p.m.: The Big Dam Horns ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Bad Habit, with DOGTOWN ($10; $8 advance SRO; $10 SRO at the door)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: The Grisly Hand, Emily Fenton ($10)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Open Kasket, First Day Out, Living in Fear, B.L.A.S.T.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

8 p.m.: Joseph Logue Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2200

7-9 p.m.: Emily Kaitz & Drew Pierce

CONWAY

◼️ ArtsFest 2022, Fifth Avenue Park, 600 Fifth Ave.; (501) 450-6186

10 a.m.: Conway Elementary Schools Choir; 10:30 a.m.: Conway Public Schools Orchestra chamber ensemble; 11 a.m.: Funk Fusion Dance Co.; 11:30 a.m.: Highlights from cast of Red Curtain Theatre's "James and the Giant Peach"; 12:30 p.m.: Instrument petting zoo with the Conway Symphony Orchestra; 1 p.m.: The Light Switch Co.; 1:30 p.m.: Hip-hop dance class taught by Stage Door Dance Arts

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter Deal & The Noise Complaints ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Patrick Dailey

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeff Coleman and the Feeders

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Zac Hatton

◼️ Arlington Hotel

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Farmers Market, 121 Orange St.; (501) 385-8176

9 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ 10th annual Hot Water Hills Music Festival

3 p.m.: Spa City Youngbloods; 4 p.m.: Turtle Rush; 5:15 p.m.: Cosmic Cream; 6:30 p.m.: Bootleg Royale; 7:30 p.m.: Kairos; 8:45 p.m.: Various Blonde; 10 p.m.: The Mask of the Phantasm ($20 advance; $30 for advance weekend pass; $35 at the gate)

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (501) 669-9946

8-11 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

7:30-11 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463

8 p.m.: Jeremy Alan Jones

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Sean Michel

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Zachary Estes

PERRYVILLE

◼️ Arkansas Goat Festival, 802 S. Fourche Ave.; arkansasgoatfestival.com

10 a.m.: The Loaded Goats

11:15 a.m.: Blueflower Skye

1:45-2:45 p.m.: The Gravel Yard

3 p.m.: Matt McEuen Music

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

3-5 p.m.: Rhythm and Beats workshop: session 1 for students ages 6-12

◼️ RJ's Grill & Bar

8 p.m.: Deak Harp & Quicksand ($5)

■  ■  ■ SUNDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Brian Nahlen & Nick Devlin

◼️ White Water Tavern

4 p.m.: Blues House Party with the White Water All-Stars (no cover)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green — Arvest Bank Courtyard, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500

4 p.m.: Casi Joy (free)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186

7:30 p.m.: Dirty Honey, with Dorothy, Mac Saturn ($27.50-$41.50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■  ■  ■ MONDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Knoll, Savage Master, Scorched Earth ($12)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0205

7 p.m.: NSAI Songwriter Showcase ($5)

■  ■  ■ TUESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Angel Du$t, One Step Closer

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Theater

7 p.m.: Jazz night with the Goat Band

◼️ El Padrino's, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7:30 p.m.: The Chicks, with Patty Griffin ($39-$399.50)

■  ■  ■ WEDNESDAY ■  ■  ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic night (no cover)

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival, 1308 Turkey Track Drive; (479) 637-3717

6:30 p.m.: Mike Powell, Turkey Track Band ($10)

■  ■  ■ TICKETS ■  ■  ■

◼️ Martina McBride performs Dec. 22 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and tickets, starting at $59, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at waltonartscenter.org and (479) 443-5600.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com

