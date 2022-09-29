The Links to continue LIFE program in PB

Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will continue the Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment for Youth (LIFE) collaboration through 2023 with Pine Bluff High School and Jack Robey Junior High School.

The umbrella program, "Preparing Our Community for Success," will be presented virtually Oct. 27 by speakers Kami Fletcher and Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris, according to a news release.

The PBHS LIFE program on Sept. 16 featured Ryan Watley of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Other PBHS sessions include:

Oct. 20 -- Allison Malone and Manoja Nakkala Gopinath Reddy;

Nov. 17 -- Ladora Stribling;

Feb. 18, 2023 -- Tanya Stephens Walker;

March 15, 2023 -- Shayla Evans;

April 21, 2023 -- Annette Fields of the UAPB Carolyn Blakely Honors Program.

At Jack Robey, two virtual sessions will be presented to Career Development classes on Thursday and Feb. 9, 2023, by Kanika Calvin Davis. On March 8, 2023, the chapter will celebrate International Women's Day.

LIFE BACKGROUND

A few years ago, one of the program facets of The Links Inc., an international women's organization, endorsed and implemented a program in collaboration with Watson Chapel High School for one year and with Pine Bluff High School for a year. That was the internationally approved signature program, LIFE.

The International Trends and Services Facet of the local chapter collaborated with these high schools and presented various sessions for those students who were very responsive to the presenters and the information which they provided, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Chapter president is Tenita Shannon Gragg, and the members of the International Trends and Services Facet are Chair Eula Liddell , Co-chair Dorothy Holt , Yvonne Blevins, Arlene Woody, Sheena Meadows, and Genevia Thomas.