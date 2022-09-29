Unbeaten Dolphins take aim at Bengals

CINCINNATI -- The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

The early going for the Cincinnati Bengals has been surprising, too, but in a different way.

The defending AFC champions lost their first two games before rediscovering their 2021 chemistry and beating the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday.

The Dolphins snuck out of last week's hyped showdown with a 21-19 win over the Bills thanks to some clock mismanagement at the end. Buffalo ran out of time trailing by two points and trying to get in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

The Dolphins and Bengals won't have long to ponder the nature of their important wins. They have to come right back and play each other in Cincinnati tonight.

"It's something that every player I think in the NFL looks forward to because those are the games that everyone's watching, and we're well aware of that," Miami linebacker Duke Riley said. "So I think it's going to be a great game, AFC matchup. And it's going to be a fun one."

The short week didn't come at a good time for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has a sore back and ankle that has limited him in practice. He also took a big hit in last week's game that left him temporarily woozy, but he returned to the game.

Tagovailoa is listed as questionable for today. If he can't go, backup Teddy Bridgewater will play.

"I've been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100% as possible," Tagovailoa said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old former Alabama star has been sharp, completing 71% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes through three games.

That's half his total from 13 games last season. His 925 passing yards are second in the NFL this season to the Bills' Josh Allen.

Miami Coach Mike McDaniel said there's no ideal way to prepare for another game in three days.

"Our team very much understands that Thursday night games do great things for the league in terms of fans are able to see a Thursday night game and all the revenue that it brings, but it's a challenge nonetheless," McDaniel said.

"And there's no perfect formula. You got to sleep, you got to eat right, honestly, you've got to rest. But the bottom line is, both teams are on short weeks. It's out of the norm. You only do it once a year, so you're not going to be used to it."

The Dolphins have used the fourth quarter to mount comebacks in Week 2 and Week 3. On Sunday, running back Chase Edmonds scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, but most importantly, the Dolphins kept Allen and the Bills out of the end zone in the second half.

Miami's two key defensive stops in the final 10 minutes of the game -- one a turnover on downs, and another key tackle inbounds to help the game time expire -- sealed the win.

Dolphins at Bengals

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Bengals by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 18-7; Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Dolphins beat Bills 19-7; Bengals beat Jets 27-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(31) 64.0;RUSH;97.0 (20)

(4) 291.3;PASS;241.7 (14)

(13) 355.3;YARDS;338.7 (20)

(8) 27.7;POINTS;21.3 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(20) 116.0;RUSH;86.0 (8)

(31) 297.7;PASS;224.7 (14)

(31) 413.7;YARDS;310.7 (8)

(16) 21.3;POINTS;18.3 (T9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins haven't started the season 4-0 since 1995. Miami is 5-6 on Thursday Night Football but has won five straight prime-time games, including Thursday night wins in 2020 (at Jacksonville) and 2021 (vs. Baltimore).

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against he Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel watches a replay during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

