Undefeated EPC picking up nicely from end of ‘21 season

East Poinsett County is off to its best football start since 2014. The Warriors (4-0, 1-0 2A-2) finished last season with a run of five consecutive wins before losing in the Class 2A quarterfinals to Clarendon.

Their success in last year's second half was a sign of things to come for the Warriors and Coach Brandon Powell.

"We kind of expected to start this way," Powell said. "We played so many young guys last year, and we had a tough season, kind of went through the fire. We got it rolling late [last season], and so far this season, that's carried over."

East Poinsett County has a clear blueprint for success, and it's early triumphs have exceeded Powell's expectations.

Junior running back Dennis Gaines leads the state in rushing through four games with 1,041 yards on 96 carries, reaching 200 or more yards in each contest. He also leads all running backs with 13 touchdowns.

Gaines rushed for 1,254 yards in nine games last year, so Powell knew he would be good for the Warriors in 2022 -- but even he has been surprised by just how prolific Gaines' numbers have been.

"We didn't expect to have those big games like that," Powell said. "We knew we were going to focus on running the football and really establish the run, but the offensive line's done such a great job ... it's just been our bread and butter so far this season, Dennis has ended up getting some really big games out of the deal."

Along with Gaines' returning at running back, East Poinsett County returned all five offensive lineman from last season. The group is comprised of four seniors and a junior, and Powell said they are the key to everything his team is trying to do.

"We're experienced at the offensive line which helps us a ton," He said. "Dennis just plays so dang hard, runs so dang hard. It's a good combination having that veteran offensive line in front of him.

"[Our offensive line is] where we expected them to be. They're really playing as a unit and not as individuals, and they're communicating well. They've been through the fire, so they're not seeing a whole lot of new stuff on Friday nights."

Sparked by their offense, the Warriors through an undefeated nonconference schedule, a win in their conference opener against Clarendon and have the offense scoring 42.5 points per game. East Poinsett County has played in plenty of playoff games, but it has never appeared in a state championship.

Coming off the end to last season, the Warriors are trying to change that in 2022.

"I thought we were close last year," Powell said, "We made it to the quarterfinals, and those guys just made it a mission this year to go finish strong and make that deep playoff run. That's been their goal since last November. They've been focused on it so far. They're staying focused on that goal."