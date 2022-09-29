U.S. cruises in World Cup quarterfinals

BASKETBALL

U.S. cruises to quarterfinal victory

SYDNEY -- Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists to help the United States beat Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup on Thursday.

Kelsey Plum scored 17 points and A'ja Wilson added 15 to lead the Americans (6-0), who will face the winner of Canada and Puerto Rico in the semifinals on Friday.

The Americans had run through pool play, winning by 46.2 points per game and hadn't faced any kind of challenge. Serbia (3-2) wasn't afraid though, going right at the U.S. The Serbians scored the first basket of the game -- marking the first time the Americans trailed in the tournament.

It was back-and-forth for the first 17 minutes, with the U.S. failing to go on any major run. Then, with 2:59 left in the half and the U.S. up by five, Kahleah Copper drove to the basket and was fouled. She landed hard on her hip and had to be helped off the court by the U.S. training staff. Copper, who has been a sparkplug for the U.S. in her first tournament, didn't return.

Plum replaced Cooper and hit the two free throws, starting a 12-0 run to close the half as the Americans led 50-33 at the break. Thomas had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in the opening 20 minutes.

The U.S. extended its run to 20 consecutive points in the third quarter before Serbia finally ended a nearly 8 1/2 minutes drought with a three-pointer by Yvonne Anderson. That cut the deficit to 22 points. Serbia didn't get much closer after that.

Anderson led Serbia with 14 points.

United States' Kahleah Copper reacts as she lies on the court injured during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)



United States' Kahleah Copper reacts after she was injured during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)



United States' Kahleah Copper lays up fora shot at goal during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup against Serbia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)



United States' Kelsey Plum attempt to win past Serbia's Sasa Cado during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

