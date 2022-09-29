Walmart opens 1st rapid distributor

Walmart Inc. opened the first of four fulfillment centers Wednesday that it says will use a patent-pending process to speed packing and shipping times for online orders.

Besides the new 1 million-square-foot facility in Joliet, Ill., the company said in June that it will build three more of these "next-generation" facilities over the next three years. When they're all completed, they could provide next-day or two-day shipping to 75% of the U.S. population, the company said.

Working with tech firm Knapp, Walmart developed an automated, high-density storage system that streamlines what was a 12-step process into five.

Walmart tested the system at a fulfillment center in Pennsylvania and found the benefits included doubling both the center's storage capacity and the number of orders it can fulfill in a day.

The fulfillment centers will move not only the millions of items on Walmart.com but also the Marketplace items shipped through Walmart Fulfillment Services.







