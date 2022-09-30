2Q GDP unrevised, down 0.6%

A third and final take on second-quarter output showed that the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, unchanged from the previous second-quarter estimate, the Commerce Department announced Thursday.

The decline marked the second consecutive quarter of U.S. economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, however, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world's biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. But they worry that it might be headed for one as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to combat inflation.

The U.S. economy has been sending out mixed signals this year. Gross domestic product, or GDP, went backward in the first half of 2022. But the job market has stayed strong.

Employers are adding an average 438,000 jobs a month this year, on pace to be the second-best year for hiring, behind 2021, in government records going back to 1940. And consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, albeit that gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment.

Unemployment, meanwhile, remains at 3.7%, low by historic standards. There are currently about two jobs for every unemployed American.

But the Fed has raised interest rates five times this year -- most recently Sept. 21 -- to rein in consumer prices, which were up 8.3% in August from a year earlier, despite plummeting gasoline prices, but down from the 9.1% peak in June.

Higher borrowing costs raise the risk of a recession and higher unemployment. "We have got to get inflation behind us," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week. "I wish there was a painless way to do that. There isn't."

The first look at the economy's July-September performance comes out Oct. 27. Most forecasters believe GDP has grown in the third quarter, but barely.

A forecasting model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which has not yet been updated to reflect the revised data, estimates that GDP grew at just a 0.3% rate in the third quarter, while a survey by the data firm FactSet indicates the economy expanded at a modest 1.5% annual pace.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department also released revised numbers for past years' GDP.

The update showed that the economy performed slightly better in 2020 and 2021 than previously reported. GDP rose a revised 5.9% last year, up from the previously reported 5.7%; and, pounded by the coronavirus pandemic, it shrank a revised 2.8% in 2020, not as bad as the 3.4% previously on record.

GDP remained unchanged for 2018 (2.9%) and 2019 (2.3%). Growth for 2017 was downgraded slightly, to 2.2% from 2.3%.

Upward revisions to GDP years mean that economic recovery, taken as a whole, looks stronger than earlier figures suggested. They indicate that GDP returned to its pre-pandemic growth path at the end of last year, a remarkably rapid recovery from the deep pandemic recession.

GROSS DOMESTIC INCOME

With GDP unchanged in the second quarter, another key measure of economic output grew more slowly in the first half of the year than previously believed, Commerce Department data released Thursday also showed.

Gross domestic income, adjusted for inflation, grew at a 0.8% annual rate in the first quarter of the year and barely grew at all -- at just a 0.1% rate -- in the second quarter, according to the department.

That was sharply weaker than the 1.8% and 1.4% growth rates reported in earlier estimates.

Taken together, gross domestic product and income suggest economic growth was at best anemic in the first half of the year.

An average of the two measures, which some economists consider more reliable than either individual figure, shows that output shrank slightly in the first half of the year.

The conflicting signals sent by the two measures of output in recent quarters had been something of an economic mystery because, in theory, the two indicators should be identical.

GDP measures the value of all the goods and services produced and sold in the country; the lesser-known gross domestic income measures all the money earned by individuals, businesses and other organizations.

Because one person's spending is someone else's income, the two figures should add up to the same amount. In practice, the two measures rarely align perfectly because they are derived from different data sources.

Recently, however, they diverged sharply, which government statisticians attributed in part to the big shifts in economic activity caused by the pandemic, as well as difficulty accounting for the huge aid programs enacted to combat it.

Before the latest revisions, government data showed gross domestic income as $773 billion larger than gross domestic product in the second quarter of this year, a gap of nearly 4%.

The updated data released Thursday helped narrow the gap to 1.3%. Gross domestic income was revised downward both last year and this year, mostly because workers' earnings grew less than previously believed.

The revisions are part of an annual process in which the government incorporates more complete data from the Internal Revenue Service, state unemployment insurance systems and other sources that aren't available in time for the Commerce Department's quarterly estimates. The updates affect data going back five years, although the changes to earlier years were mostly small.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and Ben Casselman of The New York Times.

A consumer uses a Discover card to purchase gasoline at a Sam's Club in Madison, Miss., Thursday, July 1, 2021. Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, Sept. 29, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

